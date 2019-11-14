Malawi off to Uganda for Afcon qualifiers

The Malawi national football team, the Flames has left for Kampala in Uganda ahead of Sunday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Ntaion (Afcon) qualifers group B encounter against The Cranes.

The Flames, who beat South Sudan 1-0 on Wednesday at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, are top of the group following Uganda’s goalless draw with Burkina Faso.

Coach Meck Mwase has picked a 20 man squad for the trip.

In his remarks before the team’s departure, Captain John Banda said they are set for the game and urged Malawians back home to put them in prayers.

Banda said they are aware that Uganda is a good side but was optimistic the Flames will upset the tables.

The following is the full sqaud:

GOALKEEPERS: William Thole and Brighton Munthali.

DEFFENDERS: Lucky Malata, Gomezgani Chirwa, Peter Cholopi, Stanley Sanudi, Nickson Nyasulu, Trevour Kalema.

MILDFILDERS: Chimwemwe Idana, Yamikani Chester, Gerald Phiri Jnr, John Banda ©, Peter Banda, Melcium Mhone, Chimango Kaira and Chikoti Chirwa.

STRIKERS: Gabadihno Mhango, Richard Mbulu , Hassan Kajoke and Robin Ngalande.

