Police arrest escapees from Zomba maximum prison

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have re-arrested two of the three convicts who escaped from Zomba maximum prison last week.

Prisons spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba has confirmed the arrest of Oscar Banda, 39 who was serving a 30-year jail term for burglary and Dube Mwale, 31, who was serving a 32-year jail term for robbery with violence.

Shaba said Lenos Alick, 37, who was serving a seven-year jail term, is still at large.

Banda hails from Nkhotakota, Mwale from Lilongwe while Alick is from Zomba.

Shaba said the two convicts will face another charge of escaping from lawful custody.

The escaped from the prison prison at 1am last Wednesday after digging a hole from their cell.

They were housed in cell 30 of A block which houses first offenders.

In January, two inmates were captured after they escaped and in July, two inmates also escaped from the same facility, causing concern over security issues at the prison.

