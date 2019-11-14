Malawian lady arrested in South Africa for defrauding the dead

Police in South Africa have arrested a Malawian woman for allegedly defrauding the public of money amounting to R1.7 million from deceased estates.

The Sowetan newspaper reports that Bina Mfandifuna Masuku, 44 and her South African boyfriend Elvis Kgoslemang, 35 were arrested last Friday by the Hawks – South Africa’s elite police unit that targets organised crime.

The newspaper says they were both charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering while Masuku was charged separately with contravention of the Immigration Act after it was found that she is not a South African national.

Hawks spokesperson Dineo Sekgotodi told the Sowetan: “The modus operandi of the suspects was that the master of the High Court [Masuku} would deal with the deceased estates cases of the public and she would then refer the cases to the boyfriend who called himself a lawyer to the victims.

“Some of the victims didn’t receive their inheritance and some got a small amount of money. The money transferred to the banks of the suspects amounts to about R1.7 million and more victims are still coming,” he said.

He said during investigations, the department of Home Affairs discovered that Masuku’s ID book was obtained fraudulently.

