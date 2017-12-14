Malawi teams know opponents in African Champions League : Nomads to meet DRC’s AC Vita, Masters face Angola’s Atletico

Malawi title favourites, Be Forward Wanderers will begin the campaign of their African Champions League title against 2014 CAF Champions League finalists AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the play off.

The 2018 Champions League will begin on the weekend of 9-11 February with the two-leg final set for November.

the Nomads will have to win the two-legged tie if they are to reach the next phase of Africa’ biggest football competition.

A draw conducted at Confederations African Football (CAF) headquarters in Cairo, Egypt also saw another Malawi representative Masters Security handed a tough opponent. They were drawn against Atletico Petroleos of Angola.

Wanderers chairperson Gift Mkandawire said : It’s a draw. Our reaction must be positive.”

He added: “In champions league you must be ready to face the best teams.”

Masters Security owner Alfred Gangata also said that playing the ‘best teams’ is part and parcel of competing in the competition.

The last time Malawi had a representative in the continental competition was in 2014 when Nyasa Big Bullets reached the second round of the preliminary stage before being eliminated by Al Hilal of Sudan.

In 2004, Bullets made Malawi proud when they reached the quarterfinals of the competition.

For the first time ever neibhouring Zambia had two teams in the draw with Zanaco, who reached the group stage in 2017 drawn to play Gambia Armed Forces, while Zesco United will play Zanzibar’s JKU SC.

2018 African Champions League draw

First Round:

St George (Ethiopia) v Al Salam (South Sudan)

Al Salam (South Sudan) CNaPS (Madagascar) v Kampala Capital City Authority (Uganda)

Kampala Capital City Authority (Uganda) Zanaco (Zambia) v Gambia Armed Forces (Gambia)

Gambia Armed Forces (Gambia) Bantu FC (Lesotho) v Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland) Stade Malien (Mali) v Williamsville AC (Ivory Coast)

Williamsville AC (Ivory Coast) Al Tahadi (Libya) v Aduana Stars (Ghana)

Aduana Stars (Ghana) Entente Setif (Algeria) v Olympic Real Bangui (Central African Republic)

Olympic Real Bangui (Central African Republic) Real Bamako (Mali) v MFM FC (Nigeria)

MFM FC (Nigeria) AS Otoho (Congo) v Mouloudia Alger (Algeria)

Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) AS Fan (Niger) v Horoya (Guinea)

Horoya (Guinea) Generation Foot (Senegal) v Misr Makassa (Egypt)

Misr Makassa (Egypt) Young Africans (Tanzania) v St Louis (Seychelles)

St Louis (Seychelles) Township Rollers (Botswana) v Al Merreikh (Sudan)

Al Merreikh (Sudan) Gor Mahia (Kenya) v Leones Vegetarianos (Equatorial Guinea)

Leones Vegetarianos (Equatorial Guinea) ASAC Concorde (Mauritania) v Esperance (Tunisia)

Esperance (Tunisia) Plateau United (Nigeria) v Eding Sport (Cameroon)

Eding Sport (Cameroon) AC Leopards (Congo) v AS Port Lome (Togo)

AS Port Lome (Togo) LISCR FC (Liberia) v Al Hilal (Sudan)

Al Hilal (Sudan) JKU SC (Zanzibar) v Zesco United (Zambia)

Zesco United (Zambia) Benin representative v Asec Abidjan (Ivory Coast)

Asec Abidjan (Ivory Coast) Ngaya Club (Comoros Islands) v UD Songo (Mozambique)

UD Songo (Mozambique) DH El Jadidi (Morocco) v Benfica (Guinea Bissau)

Benfica (Guinea Bissau) AS Vita Club (DR Congo) v Be Forward Wanderers (Malawi)

Be Forward Wanderers (Malawi) Primeiro Agosto (Angola) v FC Platinum (Zimbabwe)

FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) Bidvest Wits (South Africa) v Pamplemousse SC (Mauritius)

Pamplemousse SC (Mauritius) Rayon Sports (Rwanda) v Lydia Ludic Burundi Academic (Burundi)

Second round (teams in bold given a bye):

St George or Al Salam v CNaPS or Kampala Capital City Authority

Al Salam CNaPS Kampala Capital City Authority Zanaco or Gambia Armed Forces v Bantu FC or Mbabane Swallows

Gambia Armed Forces Bantu FC Mbabane Swallows Wydad Casablanca (Morocco, holders) v Stade Malien or Williamsville AC

Stade Malien Williamsville AC Al Tahadi or Aduana Stars v Entente Setif or Olympic Real Bangui

Aduana Stars Entente Setif Olympic Real Bangui Al Ahly (Egypt) v CF Mounana or RC Kadiogo

CF Mounana RC Kadiogo Real Bamako or MFM FC v AS Otoho or Mouloudia Alger

MFM FC AS Otoho Mouloudia Alger AS Fan or Horoya v Generation Foot or Misr Makassa

Horoya Generation Foot Misr Makassa Young Africans or St Louis v Township Rollers or Al Merreikh

St Louis Township Rollers Al Merreikh Gor Mahia or Leones Vegetarianos v ASAC Concorde or Esperance

Leones Vegetarianos ASAC Concorde Esperance Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia ) v Plateau United or Eding Sport

) Plateau United Eding Sport AC Leopards or AS Port Lome v LISCR FC or Al Hilal

AS Port Lome LISCR FC Al Hilal JKU SC or Zesco United v Benin representative or Asec Abidjan

Zesco United Benin representative Asec Abidjan TP Mazembe (DR Congo) v Ngaya Club or UD Songo

Ngaya Club UD Songo DH El Jadidi or Benfica v AS Vita Club or Be Forward Wanderers

Benfica AS Vita Club Be Forward Wanderers Primeiro Agosto or FC Platinum v Bidvest Wits or Pamplemousse SC

FC Platinum Bidvest Wits Pamplemousse SC Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)v Rayon Sports or Lydia Ludic Burundi Academic

