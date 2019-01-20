Malawi to ban men ‘erection’ energy drink Revin Power from Zambia

January 20, 2019

Malawi is likely to ban an “erection causing” energy drink Revin Power from Zambia  after a consumer in Uganda complained of a prolonged erection, with tests suggesting it contained the active ingredient of Viagra.

A man complained of sweating and an erection lasting six hours after having an energy drink that has now been banned in Zambia.

The drink  is being tested by Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board after  authorities in Zambia ordered a local manufacturer to stop  its production and distribution  as it reportedly  caused a prolonged erection in a man

The development follows reports that  Uganda Bureau of Standards (UBS) said it had tested samples from Revin Power  bottle after a customer complained of constant sweating and an erection lasting nearly six hours.

UBS said the drink contained sildenafil citrate used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Malawi is one of the countries that is heavily consuming the energy drink  and MBS acting Director General Willie Muyila said they will issue a statement on the matter.

The drink is manufactured by Revin Zambia Limited, a company located in Ndola in the north of the country.

The company’s General Manager, Vikas Kapoor, told the BBC’s Newsday programme that to the best of his knowledge the energy drink does not contain any drugs.

In Uganda, authorities have begun to impound the energy drink.

BANGWEULUChiswa BSam P MawepheMakwinja Recent comment authors
Chiswa B
Guest
Chiswa B

Erection 6 hours nde ungakwatetu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Sam P Mawephe
Guest
Sam P Mawephe

Following.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Makwinja
Guest
Makwinja

How many people have that problem?Do you ban something just because it has caused side effect to one person?That is not true.Do your research and find out how many people are complaining and how many are enjoying the drink?Even other drinks have got side effects to others.Why are those drinks not banned.The choice should be with a person,if you see that this is not good for me you just stop taking it.Others behave abnormally when the take beer,why is beer not banned? That drink is useful to most people.Don’t ban it just because it has caused side effect to one… Read more »

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
BANGWEULU
Guest
BANGWEULU

The product is a big hit and somebody is not happy they think nothing good can come from Africa. Their visgra is no longer selling, Ulwambo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago

