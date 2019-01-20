Malawi to ban men ‘erection’ energy drink Revin Power from Zambia

Malawi is likely to ban an “erection causing” energy drink Revin Power from Zambia after a consumer in Uganda complained of a prolonged erection, with tests suggesting it contained the active ingredient of Viagra.

The drink is being tested by Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board after authorities in Zambia ordered a local manufacturer to stop its production and distribution as it reportedly caused a prolonged erection in a man

The development follows reports that Uganda Bureau of Standards (UBS) said it had tested samples from Revin Power bottle after a customer complained of constant sweating and an erection lasting nearly six hours.

UBS said the drink contained sildenafil citrate used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Malawi is one of the countries that is heavily consuming the energy drink and MBS acting Director General Willie Muyila said they will issue a statement on the matter.

The drink is manufactured by Revin Zambia Limited, a company located in Ndola in the north of the country.

The company’s General Manager, Vikas Kapoor, told the BBC’s Newsday programme that to the best of his knowledge the energy drink does not contain any drugs.

In Uganda, authorities have begun to impound the energy drink.

