UIP officially joins PP: Joyce Banda welcomes new members in Ntcheu

The National Executive Committee (NEC) as well as the entire membership of the United Independence Party ( UIP) has made a political switch to join the opposition People’s Party (PP).

UIP was founded by late Halen Singh.

The party’s executive committee announced that political switch at a political rally held at Ntcheu Secondary School ground in Ntcheu.

Banda welcomed the new members and assured them to feel at home and operate without fear for the good and betterment of the party as well as the nation.

Meanwhile, more members, have expressed interest to join the party owing it to the party’s policies and it’s leadership.

Apparently, Banda has condemned the political violence that has engulfed the country.

Banda said violence has no room in the modern democracy.

She condemned the acts of violence coiled to silence political opponents.

“People have a right to join a political grouping of their choice. Let us respect our constitution and the rule of the law,” she said.

Banda has since assured people in the country of her commitment towards social economic development as well as personal development of every Malawian especially the less privileged and the vulnerable.

”What I did from 2012 to 2014 was phase one. This time, I am coming with phase two. Pro-poor development agenda that is going to uplift welfare of fellow Malawians,” said Banda.

She took time to explain on how she intends to uplift lives of rural people especially women through provision of free and portable electricity.

Banda said she will start an initiative that will see every household getting portable electricity for lighting, phone charging and cookery.

The PP leader assured the people that she knows which buttons to touch in a bid to ensure that the rural electricity program as well as other pro-poor programs are well executed and effectively achieved.

The former Malawi leader also spoke on education, agriculture, health, energy and mining, social protection as well as wealth creation and economic development.

She said good markets and environment for farmers are essential for social economic as well as personal development of the the people in the country.

