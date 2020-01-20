Malawi to benefit from UK’s innovation, technology

The day long UK-Africa Investment Summit held on January 20 in London, United Kingdom (UK) has set the pace to using UK’s expertise and innovation in technology, clean energy, infrastructure and finance which can feed the continent’s demand for sustainable growth.

Malawi is among the 21 African countries participating at the summit whose leader, President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika is in attendance.

Malawi government has identified various projects to be marketed to the UK through the Malawi Investment Forum which will strengthen UK’s partnership with African nations to create jobs and boost mutual prosperity.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson who hosted the summit which has brought together government and business representatives from the UK and Africa, inaugurated the summit with a commitment to mobilising new, secure and substantial jobs, boost access to education, improve public services and shape the youth’s future by giving them opportunity.

Deals worth billions of pounds have been announced which will drive jobs and growth in all parts of UK and Africa.

One of the deals is the UK’s expertise and experience to help Africa transition towards renewable and sustainable forms of clean energy.

Commenting on the energy production in rural areas, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri told Malawi News Agency (MANA) after the opening of the summit in London on Monday that countries such as Malawi cannot develop without the people on the ground and as such local councils need to find ways of ensuring that there is sustainable energy.

“We cannot talk about development without the people on the ground. If we are to develop we need to identify areas that can bring in investors and as such local councils need to venture into electricity generation projects,” he said.

He cited Thyolo District Council as one of the councils which has an energy project where it will be generating 40 megawatts of electrical energy.

The summit has brought together businesses, governments and international institutions to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa.

It supports job creation on the continent and Africa’s economic development and help build a strong partnership between the UK and African nations for prosperity.

The summit involved a number of sessions with speakers from governments and businesses from the UK and Africa and it was the first time governments and businesses from UK and Africa to have come together for such an event.

