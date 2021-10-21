Malawi to commemorate International Day of Spina bifida and Hydrocephalus October 25th

Child Help, an organization that supports, improve and strengthen health care and human rights of persons with spina bifida and hydrocephalus in Malawi will be celebrating the International Day of spina bifida and hydrocephalus on 25th October, at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) in the morning.

The International Day of Spina Bifida and hydrocephalus is celebrated every year globally to raise awareness and understanding of these two disabilities.

Spina bifida is a condition that one is born with (birth defect), it occurs when there is incomplete closing of the spine and the membranes around the spinal cord.

This condition occurs to the unborn baby during the first four weeks of pregnancy. It may occur when the mother’s levels of folic acid are low during pregnancy.

Hydrocephalus is an abnormal build up of fluid in the deep cavities within the brain.

According to the Executive Director of Child Help, Blessings Chapweteka during the event, gospel musician, Princess Chitsulo will release a new song, while Sylvester Kalizang’oma will also be releasing a new poem.

“People should come in their large numbers to grace this occasion because we have lined up a number of activities,” said Chapweteka.

Chapweteka also said that there are around 4,000 persons with spina bifida and hydrocephalus in Malawi.

Spina bifida is when a baby's spine and spinal cord does not develop properly in the womb, causing a gap in the spine.

It is a type of neural tube defect – a structure that eventually develops into baby’s brain and spinal cord.

