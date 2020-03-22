Malawi to continue working with developmet partners, says new  Foreign Affairs minister Nankhumwa

Newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Kondwani Nankhumwa has said Malawi government will continue to work with other countries and development partners.

Nankhumwa told reporters at Sanjika Palace after taking an oath of officer and allegiance when the new Cabinet assembled by President Peter Mutharika was sworn in on Saturday.

“The world is a global village and for Malawi to reach economic growth, we need to be part and parcel of this and we can’t work in isolation,” said Nankhumwa who was Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development in the previous Cabinet. The post has been split.

Nankhumwa, leader of government in the National Assembly, has replaced engineer Francis Kasaila, who is now Minister of Agriculture and Food Security while controversial Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor (South) Charles Mchacha is Minister of Irrigation and Water Development, a promotion from deputy minister of Transport and Public Works.

During the swearing-in ceremony, President Mutharika a advised the new Cabinet ministers to look for innovative methods to achieve greater efficiency and increased productivity.

He said: “This time around, I paid particular attention to our achievements and that we must take the country to the next level consistent with our national development agenda.

“Government has succeeded in achieving macro-economic stability. From this year’s budget, we are now focusing on five key priorities such as economic growth, job creation, economic empowerment, sustainable debt management, and infrastructure development.”

Muthatrika said Cabinet Ministers and their deputies must “collectively and individually” ensure that right policies are in place and being implemented.

