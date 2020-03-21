Mutharika explains restructuring of some ministries: ‘Hit the ground running and serve Malawi people’

President Peter Mutharika says he has restructured some ministries to ensure that critical issues are given appropriate attention.

The President has split several ministries to accommodate alliance partner United Democratic Front (UDF) and some officials from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) including newcomers Chimwemwe Chipungu as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security and Grezelder Jeffrey as deputy minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development has been split as Francis Kasaila is now Minister of Agriculture and Food Security while controversial DPP regional governor (South) Charles Mchacha has been elevated from deputy minister of Transport and Public Works to Minister of Irrigation and Water Development.

The Head of State has also split the ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.

Mutharika has given the newly-created Ministry of Energy to UDF leader Atupele Muluzi while the Ministry of Natural Resources and Mining was given to time political foe Henry Chimunthu Banda but the former Speaker has turned down the appointment, with Werani Chilenga, making a comeback as deputy.

Speaking on Saturday at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre during swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed cabinet ministers and their deputies, Mutharika said for instance Irrigation and Water Department has become an independent Ministry because “we want to achieve food security.”

Mutharika further urged all the ministers to be united and work together for the betterment of Malawians and the country as a whole.

“I am optimistic that you will deliver in the portfolios that I have assigned you. You must all rise to the occasion. Let us be united and always work as team.

“Let us not undermine each other as we discharge our various mandates. We are all members of one Cabinet, performing different functions but serving one people,” said Mutharika.

He urged the central policy making organ of the government to work for the benefit of the people.

“I am aware that we must continue to construct more roads, school blocks, hospitals and many other basic infrastructures.

“We need to address challenges that are still dogging our energy sector.

“We must continue improving the lives of all Malawians. I therefore urge you to hit the ground running and serve,” added Mutharika.

In the Cabinet, Mutharika has maintained dethroned vice-president Everton Chimulirenji, who appears second on the list, as Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events while Saulos Chilima who was reinstated as State Vice-President by the Constitutional Court has been excluded from the list and was not at the swearing in ceremony.

