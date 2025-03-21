Malawi to hold inaugural National Construction Day

National Construction Industry Council of Malawi (NCIC), has announced that will be holding the first ever National Construction Day at the magnificent Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital city Lilongwe.

NCIC which was established to regulate, develop, and promote the construction industry will hold the Construction day under the theme “Quality Driven Construction Industry: Building for Generations”.

NCIC Chief Executive Officer Engineer Gerald Khonje says the Indaba will take place from 19 to 20 May , 2025.

“NCIC is pleased to inform all stakeholders and the public of the inaugural NATIONAL CONSTRUCTION DAY, to be presided over by His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi,” he said.

He said the Day will be preceded by exhibitions and showcasing of various development projects and will recognize and celebrate the construction sector’s crucial role in shaping the nation’s environment and contribution to the socio-economic transformation of the country in alignment with Malawi’s Agenda 2063.

The National Construction Day will also reflect on the industry’s role in diversifying the economy, advancing technology, fostering national pride, economic growth, improved quality of life, investment attraction, and overall national development.

According to Khonje , the Day will further provide a platform to promote quality infrastructure, ethical conduct, integrity, partnerships, safety, sustainability, agility, and innovation in construction.

Engineer Khonje says , the event will encourage industry-wide reflection and appreciation for the resilience and dedication of all players involved.

“NCIC remains committed to ensuring the sector is transformed, quality driven and grows sustainably and continues to contribute to Malawi’s development,” he said

