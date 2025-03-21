Minister Mumba Vents Frustration at Unnamed MCP Officials on Social Media

Minister of Trade and Industry Vitumbiko Mumba, who also serves on the executive committee of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has taken to social media to air his frustrations over unnamed party officials.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Mumba cautioned against divisive politics within the MCP, particularly targeting those he described as self-proclaimed youthful politicians eyeing 2025.

“Politics of sabotage (‘ndale zothana’) should not be the norm for those who claim to represent youthful leadership in 2025,” Mumba wrote.

He accused certain individuals of undermining the party’s core values, known as the Four Cornerstones, by using their positions to sideline others.

“You can’t be molesting the very same Four Cornerstones by using your position to sideline and try to ‘bury’ others, hoping they won’t retaliate, so you can turn around and say ‘mwawaona awa, aphwanya ngodya zinayi’ (look at them, they have disrespected the Four Cornerstones),” he said.

Quoting reggae legend Peter Tosh, Mumba added, “You can fool some people sometimes, but you can’t fool all the people all the time.”

He further hinted that some long-standing grievances have been building up, saying, “It’s time to teach some people that others, too, can speak the truth within the confines of the Four Cornerstones.”

Mumba stressed that silence since 2021 should not be mistaken for ignorance or weakness.

“We must all accept that no one has a monopoly on wisdom or anything,” he wrote, signing off with a musical recommendation: “In your free time, enjoy Bunny Wailer’s ‘The Conqueror.’ It’s an inspirational song.”

Mumba did not reveal the exact source of his frustrations or name the MCP official(s) at the center of the controversy.

