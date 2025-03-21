Malawi Launches International Dispute Resolution Centre to Boost Investment and Justice

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) and the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) are today inaugurating the first-ever Malawi International Dispute Day Conference in Blantyre.

A major highlight of the event is the official launch of the Malawi International Arbitration Centre (MIAC), a collaborative initiative between MLS and MCCCI. The centre will provide a neutral and independent platform for resolving commercial, investment, and other disputes through arbitration and mediation.

Gracing the occasion as Guest of Honour is Malawi’s Chief Justice, Rizine Mzikamanda, alongside Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, representing the government, and other distinguished guests.

This marks a significant step forward in Malawi’s efforts to enhance access to justice and stimulate economic growth.

The establishment of MIAC is a landmark achievement, underscoring the growing importance of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms. Arbitration, in particular, has become a key tool in minimizing legal risks and improving business efficiency — with the potential to cut business costs by up to 50 percent.

The centre is also expected to attract more investors, as modern investment decisions often hinge on the availability of credible dispute resolution mechanisms.

Malawi’s ratification of the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards in 2021, and the subsequent enactment of the International Arbitration Act in 2024, demonstrate the country’s commitment to aligning with global best practices.

MIAC is a game changer not only for Malawi but for the African continent as a whole. African nations have long suffered financial losses due to arbitration cases settled in distant jurisdictions, where costs are often prohibitive and disproportionately burden developing countries.

By offering a homegrown solution, MIAC will reduce these costs, ensure fairer outcomes, and contribute to leveling the playing field.

Beyond dispute resolution, MIAC is poised to strengthen investor confidence, attract international investments, create employment opportunities, promote tourism, and boost foreign currency inflows.

It will also help address Malawi’s court backlogs, offering a timely and efficient alternative to traditional litigation.

Importantly, this initiative supports global and national development agendas, including the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and Malawi Vision 2063, laying the groundwork for a brighter economic and judicial future.

