Malawi to play Kenya in friendly Sept 11

Malawi national football team will play against Kenya in an international friendly match on Tuesday 11 September on their return from Morocco.

According to Football Association of Malawi’s official Facebook page,the team is expected to leave on Wednesday next week for an away 2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Morocco on Saturday 8th September.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda confirmed about the friendly match to be played at Moi International stadium.

Meanwhile, the Flames will regroup on Sunday ahead of the Wednesday trip.

The foreign based players led by captain Limbikani Mzava are expected to join the camp Monday morning.

Midfielder Gerald Phiri Jnr and striker Gabadinho Mhango are back in the squad for the first time this year while Robert Ng’ambi and Schumacker Kuwali are injured.

The following are the 25 players including the foreign based who will report at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Sunday 2nd September 2018:

Goalkeepers

Charles Swini, Brighton Munthali, Rabson Chienda

Defenders

Denis Chembezi, Stanley Sanudi, Limbikani Mzava, John Lanjesi, Yamikani Fodya, Precious Mavuto Sambani, Peter Cholopi, Gomezgani Chirwa.

Midfielders

Gerald Phiri, John Banda, Rafick Namwera, Alfred Junior Manyozo, Peter Banda, Frank Banda, Felix Zulu, Righteous Banda.

Strikers

Jabulani Linje, Richard Mbulu, Gabadinho Mhango, Atusaye Nyondo, Chiukepo Msowoya , Patrick Phiri.

