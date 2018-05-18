Officials from Tobacco Control Commission say tobacco has already earned the nation US $52million, US $16million more than last year same time.
Chief executive officer for the TCC Kaisi Sadala said this was a great leap than last year when the tobacco market was marred with low and smoky prices.
Sadala said same time last year tobacco earnings were at US$36 million.
“Same period last year, we sold 25 million kilograms of tobacco but this year we have sold 39 million kilograms representing a 71 per cent increase,” said Sadala.
He however said although there is much improvement on the tobacco brought to auction floors, there is need for the tobacco to be properly graded for it to fetch better prices.
Tobacco remains the main stay of the Malawi economy although it faces smoky future.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Malawi tobacco rakes in US$52 million"
I am not an economist your calculation is correct and it means that last years prices were better than this year….Total misleading
Just out of curiosity if we divide 52mil by 39mil kgs we get an average price of $1.33/kg and if we get and we work out the same for last year we get $1.44/kg unless my math is wrong this article is misleading……
Yes indeed and it doesn’t say the yield position of the crop for year to indicate whether there will be an increased gross earnings.
The writer is talking in relative terms ie The content of the article explains that Malawi has sold US$16 million more than last year same time (these are year on year comparisons).. However, the heading of the article is indeed misleading. Its just that the quality of Malawi journalists leaves much to be desired. They lack critical thinking skills therefore unable to analyse situation effectively.