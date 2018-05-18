Ebola scare forces Malawi govt to go for mandatory screening 

May 18, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Government has now been forced to go for mandatory screening in the wake of the deadly ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ebola has killed 23 people in the DRC.

Joshua Malango: spokesman of Ministry of Health says no cause for alarm

Ministry of Health spokesman Joshua Malango said the screening is done  at all border posts and airports.

“There is no cause for alarm. There is no cause for worry. We are screening those entering the country simply because we receive many refugees from  DRC and because the country sends peace keepers,” said  Malango.

Malawi Defence Forces spokesman Paul Chiphwanya refused to comment but one soldier said the disease is far away from where the Malawi soldiers are based.

The World Health Organization has upgraded the disease from high to very high with now over 50 people affected.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes