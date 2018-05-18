Ebola scare forces Malawi govt to go for mandatory screening 

Government has now been forced to go for mandatory screening in the wake of the deadly ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ebola has killed 23 people in the DRC.

Ministry of Health spokesman Joshua Malango said the screening is done at all border posts and airports.

“There is no cause for alarm. There is no cause for worry. We are screening those entering the country simply because we receive many refugees from DRC and because the country sends peace keepers,” said Malango.

Malawi Defence Forces spokesman Paul Chiphwanya refused to comment but one soldier said the disease is far away from where the Malawi soldiers are based.

The World Health Organization has upgraded the disease from high to very high with now over 50 people affected.

