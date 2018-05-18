Standard 8 exams end as students sit on floor: CSOs demand explanation

May 18, 2018 Alfred Chauwa & Owen Khamula –Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Standard eight  examinations end Friday amid  concerns that some students were  sitting on the floor while other schools asked students to bring chairs from home.

CSEC executive director Benedicto Kondowe (left) and board chairperson Moses Busher

Sitting for exams on the floor

At Malambo centre in Dowa, students were asked to bring  chairs for each day they sat for the examination.

In some areas, the students were asked to bring a brick each where they sat on during the examination period whilst in some are the candidates sat on the floor. Education activist Benedicto Kondowe said this was an indication that education standards have completely gone down.

“This shows that our leaders have no interest of ordinary people. These issues have been there but there have been no interest to work on them,” said Kondowe.

NGCN Gender coordinating Network Chairperson, Mrs Emma Kaliya has demanded that councils should provide desks to learners as one way of ensuring good quality education.

“The problem is that the councils prioritise to buy other things at the expense of desks in our time we used to seat on the desks even from junior classes, we are asking Government to address this problem immediately,” said Kaliya.

Kaliya said we cannot talk about girlchild empowerment when they are seated on the floor how are they going to stand.

Centre for Youth Empowerment and Civic Education (CYECE) Executive Director,Lucky Mbewe said what is happening is just very bad and does not go on well with agenda of uplifting a girl child in Malawi and youths and whole.

CYECE is  a Non-Governmental and not-for-profit organization. It was formed with the aim of addressing the Socio Economic Development issues affecting children and young people in Malawi.

“It is disheartening at this era to see children writing exams while sitting on Njerwa (bricks) while talk about promoting quality education. While girls find hustles to sit down in class, atleast during exams this could have been improved to level playing field with all children in Malawi. The situation is so pathetic and does not auger well with government’s commitment on Education For All (EFA Goals) article 3 of the CRC ( the best interest of the child). Worse still, this is happening at a time when government funds continue to be embezzled through corruption deals which is so sad,” said Mbewe.

Ministry of education spokeswoman Lindiwe Chide said the ministry is receiving complaints.

“We will work on the problems once we get the complaints,” she said.

In Bangwe, Blantyre  candidates for two private science failed to sit for their examination because directors of the schools had embezzled the examination money which the candidates had paid.

 

QueenB
Guest
QueenB

Shame on MPs whose constituencies have schools without desks yet they were sharing K4Billion as surplus money. Do not vote for such MPs come 2019.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes ago
MOPAO
Guest
MOPAO

MY MOTHER MALAWI!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
28 minutes ago
MOPAO
Guest
MOPAO

KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK,THATS PART OF EDUKWESHONI DIVILOPUMENTI IN NYASALAND,YANGA NDY SADZAINUNKHA ATAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
yohane
Guest
yohane

4 billion ikusowa chochita nayo. Are we serious?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

This is what Mutharika calls development beyond recognition. Obviously he wouldn’t know whats happening right on his nose as he sleeps in a comfortable state house sponsored by the poorest of the poor. drives in the most expensive vehicles with unnecessary security guards (the country is very peaceful for heavens sake). wake up Mr president and do something for God’s creation is crying out loud. If you don’t look after God’s property in the way that He intended then He may have to recall you back to the source to let those that care look after humankind.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mtunda
Guest
Mtunda
In 1978 I used to bring my own stool from home to school and had to walk 2km to school. Only those in Standard 8 had the pleasure of using desks etc. Those who are older than me have even tougher experiences to share and so too the rest of us. Come 2018, the story seems to refuse to die. These innocent children are told day and night that things have improved under the multiparty democracy compared to the past. But I can tell you not in 2018 when we even have American educated professors ruling us. This should be… Read more »
Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
URIM AND THUMIM
Guest
URIM AND THUMIM

COLONIALISM WAS BETTER
THAN WHAT IS HAPPENING
IN MALAWI NOW —

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
innocent m'bama
Guest
innocent m'bama

you don’t know what you say.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

