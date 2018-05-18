Mutharika brings K100m from Scotland for College of Medicine

President Peter Mutharika brought a K100m cheque from the Scottish government which has since been handed over to College of Medicine for smooth transition as the college is to be delinked from the University of Malawi.

Principal of the college Dr Mwapasa Mipando said the money will go a long in ending the college marriage with the University of Malawi.

“This money has come at a right time when we need more money than ever before,” he said.

Mipando said after debunking, the college would need at least K120 billion every year.

Mutharika appointed a special committee to look into how best to delink all public universities from the University of Malawi to improve efficiency.

