Mutharika brings K100m from Scotland for College of Medicine

May 18, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

President Peter Mutharika brought a K100m cheque from the Scottish government which has since been handed over to College of Medicine for smooth transition as the college is to be delinked from the University of Malawi.

Mutharika signs visitors book at University of Glasgow

Principal of the college Dr Mwapasa Mipando said the money will go a long in ending the college marriage with the University of Malawi.

“This money has come at a right time when we need more money than ever before,” he said.

Mipando said after debunking, the college would need at least K120 billion  every year.

Mutharika appointed a special committee to look into how best to delink all public universities from the University of Malawi to improve efficiency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Mutharika brings K100m from Scotland for College of Medicine"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Gwamula
Guest
Gwamula

A million pounds. These are the same amounts of money you and your cronies are plundering the public purse in an hour leaving the citizenry at your mercy. Yet you go out there with a begging bowl.
Be ashamed

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes