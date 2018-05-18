Artists meet arts minister Chiumia over Blantyre Cultural Centre

Artists in Malawi on Wednesday met civic, arts and cultural minister, Grace Chiumia, so that they can manage the Blantyre Cultural Centre (BCC) in Malawi’s commercial capital Blantyre.

BCC is a government investment but has made considerable losses for the Malawi government in terms of returns.

According to Nyasa Times investigations, the team responsible for the rehabilitation of the facility, led by one director of arts, Mpondaminga, has “abused funding for the facility.”

In a meeting held at Capital Hill, Arts Production and Marketing Cooperative (APMC) board chairperson, Ezaius Mkandawire, said it was important for the artists themselves to manage the event.

He told the vocal minister: “There is a trickle-down from BCC to the artists. They will manage and use it.”

The meeting was attended by, among others, the minister, Chiumia, and directors of APMC who included Mkandawire [President of the Film Association of Malawi] and Pius Nyondo [Publicity secretary for Malawi Writers Union (Mawu).

It was also attended by Dora Makwinja, Copyright Society of Malawi (Cosoma) executive director.

Said Dora: “As Cosoma we are for the artists and we thank yo6u, the honourable minister for granting us the audience.”

In her response, Chiumia said she was delighted to meet the artists face-to-face.

“I can agree with you that the government is spending a lot on BICC but it is not benefitting anything. As minister responsible for the arts, I will do everything necessary so that you manage the facility. Get it from me, artists will get that facility,” said Chiumia.

