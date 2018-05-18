Hospital in Dedza closes after community go on rampage

A health centre in Dedza remained closed today after its medical assistant run away on May 14 when the community around the health facility were baying for his blood.

Some traditional leaders said the people were angry that the medical assistant failed to come out to help a sick person on May 14, which was a holiday.

“Some people pleaded with him to help the sick person but the medical assistant was delaying,” said the chief.

He said the situation went out of hand when the sick person died.

Some people, according to the chief went on rampage destroying the medical assistant’s house, a vehicle and other property.

Spokeswoman for Dedza District Hospital Mwai Liabunya has confirmed the incident.

Liabunya said a team from the hospital would be visiting the health centre to assess the situation.

Currently, Liabunya said, all patients, who are pregnant, have been transferred to the Catholic church run Mua mission hospital.

