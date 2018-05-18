Hospital in Dedza closes after community go on rampage

May 18, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 4 Comments

A health centre in Dedza remained closed today after its medical assistant run away on May 14 when the community around the health facility were baying for his blood.

Dedza Hospital

Some traditional leaders said the people were angry that the medical assistant failed to come out to help a sick person on May 14, which was a holiday.

“Some people pleaded with him to help the sick person but the medical assistant was delaying,” said the chief.

He said the situation went out of hand when the sick person died.

Some people, according to the chief went on rampage destroying the medical assistant’s house, a vehicle and other property.

Spokeswoman for Dedza District Hospital Mwai Liabunya has confirmed the incident.

Liabunya said a team from the hospital would be visiting the health centre to assess the situation.

Currently, Liabunya said, all patients, who are pregnant, have been transferred to the Catholic church run Mua mission hospital.

kinanasi 1
Guest
kinanasi 1
I am a clinical officer by proffession,I understand how difficult it is to work in remote areas since I have ever operated in such an environment before.Firsly let me humbly request my fellow health practitioners to consider life as so precoius and sacred.I understand that there are times when our clinicians and nurses in rural areas overwork,with no rest at all due to work force shortage.But this does not defeat the fact that our profession is a calling and is hence supposed to be treated so.Imagine your mother or father dying at a health centre simply because the responsible clinician… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
365 watch 24/7
Guest
365 watch 24/7
I cry for my Malawi, fews days back we heard zalewa road block was destroyed, chileka road block was destroyed, mdeka, machinjiri, chilomoni police stations were destroyed, kasungu district council offices destroyed (by primary school kids) just to mention a few all these happened in the names of angry mobs who were not happy with levels of public service and now this.As responsible citizens we need to ask our selves a question, are these the only options we have? its not about who caused for all that to happen. I mean our friends @ ministries of home affairs and internal… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Truth
Guest
Truth

Kwatsala Chipoka

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
URIM AND THUMIM
Guest
URIM AND THUMIM

POOR ADMINISTRATION !!

POOR LEADERSHIP !!

POOR GOVERNANCE !!

POOR COORDINATION !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

