Liwonde barrage rehabilitation delays

Offcials who are rehabilitating and fixing Liwonde barrage, a place where water for power generation is controlled have conceded there have been long delays in completing the project.

Tony Nyasulu, the government foreman for the project was however upbeat that the project would be completed this year.

“It will come to completion this year,” said Nyasulu.

He however refused to fix an exact date for the completion of the project.

The government initially announced the project would be completed in October then December last year before setting another date this year.

Nyasulu said the delays were caused by the decision to remove existing gates and fix new ones as well as the construction of a new bridge and the installation of a weed broom.

