Mutharika opens World Bank-funded Kamuzu Barrage, pledges dry port: ‘Give DPP chance to continue  improving Malawi’

President Peter Mutharika has appealed to Malawians to give him and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chance to continue with the development agenda aimed at improving their livelihood, promising to implement more infrastructure projects in the country if re-elected in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Speaking when he commissioned the $50 million (about K36 billion) World Bank-funded upgraded Kamuzu Barrage and bridge at Liwonde in Machinga District on Monday, President Mutharika said the project is one of his government’s flagship projects.

He said it will improve regulation of water flow in Shire River to sustain hydro electricity generation downstream.

Mutharika said the 1965 barrage had outlived its lifespan and posed a risk to people’s lives.

“The construction of this barrage is another mile forward in the progress of infrastructure development.,” he said.

A specialist in water and sanitation at the World Bank, Josses Mugabi, said the upgrading as timely as it will boost Shire Valley Irrigation Project and Mpatamanga Hydro Electricity Plant projects besides controlling flooding of the river.

The Malawi leader also pledged the construction of $600 million dry port in Liwonde, which will connect Malawi to other countries.

“Liwonde is an important place in this country. And I want Liwonde to be well developed. Liwonde is part of the international corridor that connects us to Nacala Port and the rest of the world,” he said.

Mutharika urged the electorate to vote for the ruling DPP for continued development.

He described the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections as “watershed”, saying the polls will determine whether to bring the country forward or backwards.

According to Mutharika, he believes in five more years of his presidency, Malawi will be a beautiful country with nice roads everywhere.

“In five more years, we are creating more jobs, bringing more development and changing more lives. Let us make a better, more prosperous Malawi,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika said he wants every part of the country to be developed and accessible.

“I don’t want to hear anything like ‘remote parts of Malawi’ because every region deserves development. There is no reason why some parts of the country should be considered remote. Every Malawian is important. Every Malawian deserves development,” said Mutharika.

“Very soon, we will complete the magnificent Liwonde-Mangochi Road because I want us to access the beauty of the lake with ease. And one day, we will make Mangochi another city. This is our vision. We are working on turning Mangochi into municipality,” Mutharika said

He added that his government will also construct another new road from Mangochi through Chilipa to Helena and has started constructing a new road from Machinga to Blantyre – connecting from Chingale Turn-Off to Lirangwe.

Mutharika then promised construction of the Zomba-Liwonde-Balaka Road and the Mangochi to Makanjira.

He, therefore, appealed to Malawians not to listen to critics of his administration, describing them as leaders without vision who wish nothing good for the country.

