Opportunity for Malawi footballers to impress scouts in Belgium

February 19, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Following the successful football transfer of Yamikani Chester from Be Forward Wanderers to the United States of America professional club North Carolina FC on loan from MFK Vyškov,  Rainbow Sports who carried out the transfer have once again shown their interest in monitoring more Malawian players during the national team under-23 camp in Belgium.

Woods Nkhutabasa (L) with Malawi team officials in Belgium

Speaking to Nyasa Times from Brussels, James Woods-Nkhutabasa,  said: “We are keeping our word on showcasing Malawian talent to the global market, a talent which is in abundance thus the interest from my colleagues at Rainbow Sports in taking the Malawi Under 23 training camp in Belgium seriously.”

He said Rainbow Sports management will travel to Belgium to watch the games and see the talent available.

“We will continue looking at what we can do for our young athletes in Malawi as this is an ongoing project and grateful for the belief and passion my colleagues have for Malawi and development of sport,’’ said Woods-Nkhutabasa.

Woods-Nkhutabasa together with Rainbow Sports aim to develop the football talent and see several footballers playing in the top professional leagues in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

The Malawian Under-23 National team arrived in Belgium on Sunday, 17th February via Ethiopian Airlines. The team is scheduled to hold a two-week training camp that will see them play a series of friendly matches against top flight clubs from Belgium and The Netherlands.

Bravo our brothers, wishing you nothing short of good success ! Make it and make Malawi even more proud !!

