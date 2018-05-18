Women politicians allege male politicians demand sex for party candidacy

Female politicians have expressed concern over sexual advances by male politicians if the women want to stand as candidates for political parties.

This was revealed in Zomba where UN Women met aspiring female candidates to coach them ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Most of the women who spoke during the meeting said they were fed up with sexual advances by the male politicians.

The women also expressed worry that some traditional leaders were demanding money in exchange for the women to compete during the elections.

Traditional leaders Mlumbe and Chikowi who were present at the meeting denied the allegations.

