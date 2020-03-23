Malawi top prosecutor urges women to pray against Covid-19,  take prevention measures

Women in Malawi have been asked to pray hard against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and take an active role in preventing the spread of the pandemic.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Mary Kachale, made the remarks over the weekend as a guest speaker during the commemoration of Women’s World Day of Prayer organized for scores of women drawn from various churches in areas 3 and 9 in the Capital Lilongwe.

Malawi has not yet confirmed any case of Covid-19.

But the threat of a possible out break of the pandemic is eminent in the country considering that its neighbours, Zambia and Tanzania, have registered two and one case, respectively.

The prayers in Lilongwe were held at a Living Waters Church in Area 9 under the theme: ‘Take-up your Mat and Walk’; which was taken from the book of John chapter 5 verse 2-9.

Kachale said the theme is a timely call to women to increase their pace in seeking solutions to their problems including the threat caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to Malawi.

“At this point, we cannot ignore what is happening in the World with regard to the Coronavirus. Apart from just talking about spiritual things, we should also be talking about women’s role in preventing the spread of the pandemic and why this is important.

“We must reach out to children, the elderly and many other people. Women have a connection to all these groups. We must mix prevention and prayer. Both are essential,” said Kachale.

She commended the prayers, saying such gatherings are a source of encouragement and inspiration among women and lead to relationships that have great impact on societies.

“Women must not look down upon themselves. We must be proud that we are actually an answer to our children, relatives, societies and nations,” she said.

Taking her turn, Chairperson for Women’s World Day of Prayer for Zone Area 3 and 9, Martha Mhone, concurred with Kachale, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic actually needs special prayers with women taking the lead.

“We believe that through Christ our Lord we will fight this disease. Jesus is our leader. We shall depend on him that he should take this disease away from us,” said Mhone.

She added: “Women are fighters. That is how we were born. I urge my fellow women to not just be sitting idle on their mats. Let us wake up and fight for our well-being with a strong belief in Jesus our saviour”.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which emanated from China, has spread across many countries in the World, wrecking serious havoc particularly in China itself and Italy.

Amidst the growing threat of the coronavirus to Malawi, President Peter Mutharika has already declared the pandemic a national disaster in the country and has outlined several preventive measures including banning of gatherings of more than 100 people.

