Not May 19, Malawi fresh elections slated for July 2 – MEC

Embattled Malawi Electoral Commission ( MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has announced that the presidential fresh election ordered by the Constitution Court, which annulled last year’s vote results because of irregularities, will be held on July 2 2020.

Ansah told a news conference in Blantyte that voter registration exercise which will be in four phases will start on April 4 to June 7 2020.

In a landmark ruling last month, the Constitutional Court overturned the outcome of the May 2019 election, which handed President Peter Mutharika a second term in office.

“ Today, I am pleased to announce to you that the Commission has done its ground work and is ready to hold these elections on 2 July, 2020. Please note that 2nd July 2020 is the 149th day from 3rd February 2020,” said Ansah.

President Mutharika and the electoral body are appealing the constitution court’s ruling in the Supreme Court which is starting April 15.

On the voter registration and transfers registration, Andah said MEC shall register those that have turned 18, or will attain voting age by 7 June 2020 or never registered as voters during the 2019 Tripartite Elections and the three by-elections held thereafter.

“All voters who registered during the 2019 Tripartite Elections and the three by-elections held thereafter, need to go and confirm if their names appear in the register for their respective centres.

“Those that have changed residences, should report to the new centres to process transfers,” she said.

Ansah said for efficient processing, voters are encouraged to bring along their voter certificates.

“ All people that lost their voter certificates can go and get duplicate certificates at the centre they registered last time during this time of voter registration. The Commission encourages everyone to present themselves for registration on time as it does not have provision for time extension,” said Ansah.

She said when going for registration, all registrants are encouraged to take their national ID.

“Those that have not registered for the national ID should do so now at the District Commissioner’s office and post offices that have been designated for National Registration. Then they should bring the slip they will be given as proof of civil registration when coming to register as a voter.”

The Commission says all political parties and aspiring candidates should submit the names of monitors for voter registration by 30 March, 2020.

Inspection of voters’ register shall be held on 18 and 19th June, 2020 to accord an opportunity for new registrants and also old registrants to verify their details.

Ansah said nomination of presidential candidates shall take place on 23rd and 24th April, 2020 in Blantyre.

The nomination fees remain at K2,000,000 for all candidates.

MEC said the amount has to be deposited in the bank before presentation of nomination papers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :