Meke signs one-year deal as Malawi coach

Malawi national team coach Meck Mwase has signed a one-year contract that would see him in charge of the Flames up to February 1 next year.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has since set 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification and reaching the Cosafa Cup final as the main targets for the Flames mentor.

“His contract duration is tied to the Afcon campaign because that is when the matches will be played; hence, the main target is centred on qualifying for the tournament,” FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said.

He said Mwase will be expected to guide the Flames to Cosafa Cup finals

Meanwhile, Mwase said he signed the contract “ having been satisfied with the terms.”

