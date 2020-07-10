Malawi ‘transition’ Cabinet sworn-in: Chakwera cautions Ministers on  graft,   ‘prove doubters wrong’

A new cabinet in Malawi was sworn-in on Friday with President Lazarus Chakwera   warning 31 of his newly hired ministers and their deputies  against corruption, saying he would not spare anyone found abusing their positions.

President Chakwera: This is a transitional Cabinet for five months
Transport and Public works minister Mohammed Sidik Mia takes oath while holding the holy Koran-pic by Lisa Kadango
ZangaZanga Chinkhosi  the Chief Secretary to the government takes oath – pic by Lisa Kadango
MCP secretary general Elsienhower Mkaka takes oath as  minister responsible for Foreign Affairs-pic by Lisa Kadango
MCP’s Lingson Belekanyama is the Minister responsible for Local Government-pic by Lisa Kadango
Senior Counsel Titus Mvalo is the Minister of Justice
Ulemu Msungama swears in as minister responsible for Youth and Sports-pic by Lisa Kadango
Timothy Mtambo is now the Minister responsible for Civic Education and National Unity-pic by Lisa Kadango
UTM vice president Dr Michael Usi swears in as minister for Tourism Culture and Wildlife-pic by Lisa Kadango
Former acting opposition leader Lobin Lowe is Minister responsible for Agriculture-pic by Lisa Kadango

Chakwera said  at Bingu International Convention Centre during the  swearing in of new ministers  in what he called ‘Transition Cabinet’ that they should  work hard and prove their doubters wrong, failing which, they will be replaced.

The President said it  has been pointed out  by critics that several of his Cabinet appointees have conflicts of interest.

“I would like to assure you all that I am fully aware of these interests, for I did a thorough background check on each candidate. Since my Cabinet appointees are accomplished individuals in their own right, it was inevitable that they would have conflicts of interest by virtue of those accomplishments; accomplishments which also form part of their qualification,” said Chakwera.

The President said Ministers will sign a code of conduct and  urged them to protect public resources and foster transparency and accountability.

He said the special code of conduct will keep his Cabinet members from using their public office for the advancement of those private interests.

Chakwera  stressed the he wants a corrupt-free Malawi where public resources are put to good use.

“I want you to hear me and to hear me clearly: I have seen each of you leading others and working hard, doing so in the spirit of serving Malawians and building the Tonse philosophy when many odds were stacked against its success. It has pleased me to appoint you as Ministers and Deputy Ministers in my transitional Cabinet to lay the groundwork for a Tonse approach to managing government affairs.

“ The ministries you have been assigned to are in a mess, characterized by wanton wastage of resources, greedy monopoly in the awarding of contracts, incompetence in the standard of work, and multiple systemic inefficiencies,” the President said.

Chakwera urges the Minister to prove doubters wrong by being productive.

“You each have five months to produce results that will give Malawians confidence that change has come. At the end of that period, you will each give a report to Malawians publicly on your progress in each of the key performance indicators that I will give you.

“At the start of the New Year, I will shortlist those of you whose performance I find satisfactory and include you among those who will be publicly interviewed for a year-long appointment on my 2021 Cabinet,” said Chakwera.

He pointed out that many Malawians are not as persuaded as  he is  that the ministers  are the right people for the job.

“The onus is on you to prove them wrong and to reaffirm me in my confidence that you have what it takes to deliver the Tonse Transformation that Malawians have long cried, prayed, and fought for.

“Should you prove the sceptics right by being lazy, abusive, wasteful, arrogant, extravagant, divisive, and corrupt, I will not hesitate to have you replaced.

“ Contrary to public opinion, I am not beholden to any of you, nor do I have any of you to appease, for I owe both my election and allegiance to God and the Malawian people. May God’s Spirit rest upon you as you take your oath to serve them,” said Chakwera.

President Chakwera, former head of the Malawi Assemblies of God, one of the largest Christian denominations in the country, has inspired hope that   he will offer a new kind of leadership inspired by God and driven by the needs of Malawians.

Good move Mr President. Congratulations to all ministers, work well for your country.

