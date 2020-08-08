Malawi truck drivers face hurdles in Mozambique, Tanzania

Government has been called upon to quickly come in and resolve problems truck drivers face in neighbouring Mozambique and Tanzania.

The truck drivers say they face hurdles before loading essential commodities.

“We are always sidelined, we are subjected to prolonged delays for nothing,” said one truck driver Yusuf Amin.

This comes as members of the Professional Drivers Union of Malawi say members of the union face harsh treatment by their counterparts in neighboring countries.

According to the union’s leader, Major Mkandawire, Malawi’s truck drivers are being neglected at loading points in Tanzania and Mozambique.

This is not the first time the union has complained of such incidents and according to Mkandawire, government has not yet addressed the matter despite being briefed several times.

Mkandawire has also expressed fears that with vehicles being forced to be at borders for long, the drivers are failing to deliver essential goods in time.

He also says this is putting the drivers at risk due to the Covid19 situation across the continent.

The grouping has since pleaded with government to address their concerns with leaders of nations bordering Malawi.

