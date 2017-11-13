Malawi U-20 starts training camp for Cosafa Championship

Malawi under 20 national football team Coach, Gerald Phiri senior, has gone for experience in his squad selection this time around as the Junior Flames are preparing for the Cosafa Youth Championship scheduled for Zambia in December, 2017.
According to a statement which Football Association of Malawi (FAM) released on Monday, the junior Flames are scheduled to start training at Mpira Village in Blantyre Monday (November 13, 2017).
Phiri is hoping for an improved display from his boys, who last year, during a similar tournament held in South Africa, fired blanks after failing to score in four consecutive games.
“We have confidence in the squad. Football lovers should expect good results from the team,” said Phiri.
Notable players in the squad are Levison Maganizo and Kondwani Mwaila of Silver Strikers, Be Forward Wanderers’ Precious Sambani and Nyasa Big Bullets Mike Nkwate.
Gregory Nachipo from Blue Eagles has also made it into the squad alongside Ernest Petro from Nyasa Big Bullets.
The full squad is as follows;
GOALKEEPERS
Charles Thom – Dwangwa United FC
Christopher Mikuwa – Blantyre United FC
Hastings Banda – Fish Eagles FC
Patrick Njolomole – Silver Strikers FC
DEFENDERS
Nixon Nyasulu. – NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC
Kondwani Mwaila – Silver Strikers FC
Ben Manyozo – Dwangwa United FC
Haji Wali – Silver Strikers FC
Timothy Silwimba – Mzuni FC
Precious Sambani. – Be Forward Wanderers FC
Kelvin Kadzinje. – Premier Bet Wizards FC
Sydney Chambulika – Premier Bet Wizards FC
Charles Petro – Premier Bet Wizards FC
MIDFIELDERS and STRIKERS
Gregory Nachipo – Blue Eagles FC
Chimwemwe Idana. – NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC
Mike Mkwate – NMC Big Bullets FC
Frank Mulimanjara. – Premier Bet Wizards FC
Misheck Botomani. – Premier Bet Wizards FC
Patrick Phiri – Premier Bet Wizards FC
Peter Banda – Griffin Young Stars FC
Francisco Madinga – Be Forward Wanderers
Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers FC
Abel Mwakilama. – Chitipa United FC
Ronald Pangani. – Silver Strikers FC
Maxwell Daud. – Griffin Young Stars FC
Aziel Johnson. – St. Benedicts – USA
Ernest Petro. – NMC Big Bullets
Clement Bindula – Masters Security Services Reserve
TECHNICAL PANEL
Ronny Van Geneugden – Snr Team Coach
Gerald Phiri – Head Coach
De clerk Msakakuona – Assistant Coach
Peter Mponda – Assistant Coach
Phillip Nyasulu. – Goalkeeper Coach
Griffin Saenda jnr – Team Manager
Christopher Mwenegamba-Team Doctor
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!