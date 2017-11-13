Black Missionaries to release Kuimba 11 album early 2018 — Anjiru

After a two-year hiatus, Malawi’s celebrated reggae outfit, the Black missionaries Band, will release kuimba 11 album early next year.

The group’s band leader, Anjiru Fumulani, said they decided to give themselves ample time to prepare the ground to produce good material for their fans to appreciate it.

“Music is not [about] releasing an album every year; it is about producing good material that will leave a legacy and that is why we are giving ourselves enough time so that the messages in the [new] songs should remain relevant for years to come,” Fumulani said.

He added that currently, their priority is to hold as many shows as possible, saying that is a way of sustaining the bond with their fans and learning what people want from the band.

He therefore urged the fans to remain patient saying the next album would be bombshell that suits everyone’s music taste.

Asked if the delay to release new album was a result of the alleged disbanding of the group, Fumulani was quick to point out, “I cannot say that is the reason, because nothing has changed since that incident happened.”

“Most of the music projects were done by us the family members. So, leaving of some members has not affected us in any way whatsoever. In fact, it has given us impetus to soldier on with our mission,” said the band leader.

He stressed that the albums will still carry the Kuimba title, saying this is what music lovers’ associate the Chileka based reggae group with.

The Black Missionaries Band has 10 Albums to its credit.

