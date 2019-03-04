Malawi U-23 now in Egypt for friendly match

The Malawi Under 23 National Football Team has safely and quietly arrived in Egypt where it is expected to play against Egypt Under 23 on Friday, March 8.

The junior Flames left Belgium on Sunday and arrived in Egypt on Monday.

In Belgium, the junior Flames played six training matches in total; lost two, won two and drew two.

Leader of the Malawi delegation, Rashid Mtelera, has described the team’s two week stay in Belgium as a success as the team prepares to meet Zambia Under 23 on March 20, 2019.

“I think we have achieved what we went to Belgium for. This was a training tour. We were given a decent training ground. We are thankful to clubs that offered to play against us. Only one club failed to make it. Some players have been given decent football boots. I think the technical panel now knows what to do,” explained Mtelera.

Assistant coach, Peter Mponda, has echoed Mtelera’s sentiments adding that the exposure given to the junior flames has given a huge boost to both the players and coaches.

“As coaches we have learnt a number of things. We assessed the player’s strengths as well as weaknesses. There is a lot of room for improvement. We hope to have a good game against Egypt on Friday before meeting Zambia. I am sure the players themselves have learnt so many things from this tour,” Mponda told a local radio station.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :