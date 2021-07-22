Malawi-UK Business Group hosts High-level Virtual Networking Forum with sharp focus on the Agro-Business Sector Friday

Malawi-UK Business Group will this Friday convene this year’s Malawi-UK networking forum to discuss the dynamics of the country’s thriving Agro-Business sector.

The conference, which is going to be virtual due Covid-19 strict measures, aims to bring together Malawian agro-business sector stakeholders with their UK counterparts to help stimulate trade and investments.

High-profiled keynote speakers include the British High Commissioner to Lilongwe, David Beer, Malawi’s Agriculture Minister Lobin Lowe and Trade and Industry Minister Sosten Gwengwe.

Also on the panel will be; Malawi-UK Business Group chair, Edgar Chibaka, Greenbelt Authority CEO, Amon Mluwira, Cannabis Regulatory Authority CEO, Dr Bonface Kadzamira, National Planning Commission (Vision 2063) Director General, Dr Thomas Munthali and MITC Chairman, Mr Karl Chokhontho

During the event, the public and private entities in Malawi will have a platform to share ideas and information, make new contacts and have direct discussions with key decision-makers in the industry.

According to organisers, the conference is expected to help promote and facilitate the rapid growth in the Agro-processing sub-sector in the south-eastern nation and former British protectorate by attracting investors and ease of access to funding for such ventures.

Malawi-UK Business Group Executive Secretary, Alex Sukali said: “We are aiming at increasing the amount of value added Malawian products and produces onto the international markets.”

Sukali further stated: “Malawi has for so long depended on tobacco as the main cash crop, but with the winds of change blowing across the globe due to global warming, there is an urgent need to diversify and build up the agro-business sector at a faster pace in line with the new trends.”

“We must re-focus and re-strategise the way we do business in the agro-business industry by adopting to the new ways in line with modernity and technological trends.”

The conference further seeks to bring together Malawian agro-business sector stakeholders with their UK counterparts to help stimulate trade and investments between the respective countries.

The conference, which is a fully digital event, is taking place on Zoom is also interested in crop production mapping, creation of value chains, production industry, market chains and growth, agro-investors, funders and prospective partners.

Malawi has a number of crops that can be elevated to cash earners, from coffee, cotton, medicinal and industrial cannabis, macadamia, beans, rice, soya, maize, groundnuts and many others.

The Malawi-UK summit is also expected to be an engaging, interactive and useful, so the majority of time will take place in breakout groups, which delegates will themselves be able to chose from and move between.

There will be breakout groups for direct discussions with each of the six high-level panelists, as well as additional spaces for delegates to be able to share information, network, raise key issues, make new contacts and explore new partnerships.

The event will explore the most appropriate way of best connecting the various stakeholders engaged, on an on-going basis, for maximum impact

The Malawi-UK Business Group, which was formed in November 2017, brings together key organisations and individuals in the UK engaged in business and trade with Malawi.

The group solely exists to support, facilitate and develop business flow, create new investment opportunities and integrate Malawi-UK co-operation in the global market.

The Group was established by the Malawi High Commissioner to the UK and is led by a Working Group of members.

