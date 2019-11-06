Malawi University of Science and Technology secures K1.5bn Chinese grant

Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) Council Chairperson Andrew Daudi says the university has secured US$2 million (about K1.5 billion) worth of teaching, learning and research equipment from the Republic of China.

Daudi made the pronouncement on Tuesday during the first ever graduation ceremony at MUST campus in Thyolo which saw 195 students graduating with certificates, diplomas, degrees and masters.

Daudi said it was pleasing to note that the People’s Republic of China continues to play a critical role in the operations of the university. He said the development has helped the college to deliver quality education to Malawians.

“The Chinese Government fully funded the construction of MUST with a loan worth US $89 million (MK65 billion).

“In addition to the teaching, learning and research equipment, the university will also receive an automated weather station, television and radio equipment as well as a set of book scanning equipment,” Daudi said.

Addressing the congregation, President Peter Mutharika emphasized the need for the university to invest more in research.

“Every university has a reason for its existence and that is its identity. MUST was founded on the premise of African resonance in the country. We must therefore cultivate the spirit of innovation, self dependence and national pride.

“We must create a nation where we believe that we are capable people of developing it in all areas. In this university, we believe in targeting research and innovation in science and technology that empowers us to take control over indigenous resources.

“This is the reason of your (university) existence that the scholars and the university must never lose sight of,” explained Mutharika.

Currently, the university has Ndata School of Climate and Earth Sciences and Academy of Medical Sciences among other sections.

Established in 2014, the university has an enrollment of 2073 students studying various programmes.

