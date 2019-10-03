Malawi unrelenting protests: Police turn up for anti-Ansah demos

October 3, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Armed police on Thursday  turned up to provide security and protection for the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC)  who are hitting the streets in Lilongwe for the third day running.

The day of the planned four-day anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalitio in Lilongwe.

However, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers are more than the police and remain in-charge of the operation.

Many people braved the harsh chilly weather in the Capital City Thursday morning to join the peaceful demonstrations, more protestors than on Wednesday.

Unlike on Wednesday, the protestors warmly welcomed the police and marched with them peacefully.

Addressing the demonstrators at certain points, HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo urged the protesters to remain peaceful.

The protesters will read a petition at parliament building before proceeding to Capital Hill.

Most offices at Capital Hill, the seat of government however remain empty as some civil servants fear violent demonstrations.

Since June, HRDC has been holding a series of demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah and her commissioners to resign for allegedly presiding over a flawed electoral process in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

7
Charie
Guest
Charie

Kodi ngati mademo apangitsa kuchoka Jane asah ?koma outcome ya Court ndi kamulepo osati mademo inu pitilizani mpaka 2024 woooh mukafuna kuotcha Lilongwe yo wotchani koma osathawira ku BT.

2 hours ago
Angoni Chisale
Guest
Angoni Chisale

More power to the fearless HRDC for the demonstrations. More fire… May God bless you as you rescue us from the pangs of this thieving government.

2 hours ago
bright
Guest
bright

amati atani

2 hours ago
FRED LOCKS
Guest
FRED LOCKS

ZILI BHO NDIKUMVA KUKOMA

2 hours ago
Wawa aNgoni
Guest
Wawa aNgoni

Koma Mtambo, anakonza.

2 hours ago
Mavuto Lupwepwe
Guest
Mavuto Lupwepwe

Demos are good physical exercise to keep fit after kudya sausage

3 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Mtambo

3 hours ago