Suspected regime thugs attack lawyer for MCP in Malawi election case
Unknown thugs have attacked lawyer for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), injuring him and going away with various items including court documents for the presidential poll results challenge case.
Larry Mita, one of the MCP lawyers has confirmed that one of their colleagues in the case, Pempho Likongwe was attacked at midnight at his house in Lilongwe.
“The thugs injured him and went for medical treatment,” said Mita.
Mita said Likongwe has been robbed of a briefcase containing documents of the court case, mobile phones and a laptop.
The briefcase was later found abandoned in the woods near Capital Hill.
Police are yet to comment on the matter but MCP supporters in various social media platforms suspect this was the work of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets who wanted the court documents to foil the outcome of the case.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Nyasa Times, please develop a habit of editing the stories before publishing them here. You are saying “the thugs injured him and went for medical treatment”. In this case, it is the thugs who went for treatment!! Hahaha.
ANAJERE KUGANIZA KOPUSA NDIYE KUMENEKO, KOMA MUKUSATA MA PROCCEEDING AKU KHOTI BWINO BWINO WHETHER YU LIKE IT OR NOT DISTURBING THIS CASE ARE-RUN IS COMING AND ITS VERY SHORTLY, EVEN THE LAWYERS FOR PITALA AND FOR MEC THEY KNOW IT VERY WELL THAT THEY CANT WIN THIS CASE, THOUGH THEY CAN TRY TO BRIBE
Mhhhh akunama awa. They should have back ups. They are just trying to find lame excuses. Even the courts have records.
Pempho Likongwe is an expert in commercial law, zama pension izi and company law. I wonder what kind of input he has over the constitutional case but my guess could be its negligible to foil the MCP case. I sympathise with him over the beating, a case of taking one for the team.
koma yeah
MCP lawyers have seen that they are going to lose the election case, hence they are trying to find reasons by claiming one of them was attacked by suspected DPP thugs. Mwagwa nayo. M’mayesa masewera eti?
Can they attack themselves then galu iwe?
That’s the problem when you have APM’s shit in your head.
This is very true. 100 percent correct.
Mmmmmmmm that’s your opinion, wait and see what comes.