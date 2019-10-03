Suspected regime thugs attack lawyer for MCP in Malawi election case

Unknown thugs have attacked lawyer for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), injuring him and going away with various items including court documents for the presidential poll results challenge case.

Larry Mita, one of the MCP lawyers has confirmed that one of their colleagues in the case, Pempho Likongwe was attacked at midnight at his house in Lilongwe.

“The thugs injured him and went for medical treatment,” said Mita.

Mita said Likongwe has been robbed of a briefcase containing documents of the court case, mobile phones and a laptop.

The briefcase was later found abandoned in the woods near Capital Hill.

Police are yet to comment on the matter but MCP supporters in various social media platforms suspect this was the work of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets who wanted the court documents to foil the outcome of the case.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :