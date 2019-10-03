Suspected regime thugs attack lawyer for MCP in Malawi election case

October 3, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Unknown thugs have attacked lawyer for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), injuring him and going away with various items including court documents for the presidential poll results challenge case.

MCP lawyers with Likongwe (lf)  walk out of court 

Larry Mita, one of the MCP lawyers has confirmed that one of their colleagues in the case, Pempho Likongwe was attacked at midnight at his house in Lilongwe.

“The thugs injured him and went for medical treatment,” said Mita.

Mita said Likongwe has been robbed of a briefcase containing documents of the court case, mobile phones and a laptop.

The briefcase was later found abandoned in the woods near Capital Hill.

Police are yet to comment on the matter but MCP supporters in various social media platforms suspect this was the work of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets who wanted the court documents to foil the outcome of the case.

Yakunowa
Guest
Yakunowa

Nyasa Times, please develop a habit of editing the stories before publishing them here. You are saying “the thugs injured him and went for medical treatment”. In this case, it is the thugs who went for treatment!! Hahaha.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
FRED LOCKS
Guest
FRED LOCKS

ANAJERE KUGANIZA KOPUSA NDIYE KUMENEKO, KOMA MUKUSATA MA PROCCEEDING AKU KHOTI BWINO BWINO WHETHER YU LIKE IT OR NOT DISTURBING THIS CASE ARE-RUN IS COMING AND ITS VERY SHORTLY, EVEN THE LAWYERS FOR PITALA AND FOR MEC THEY KNOW IT VERY WELL THAT THEY CANT WIN THIS CASE, THOUGH THEY CAN TRY TO BRIBE

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Analyst
Guest
Analyst

Mhhhh akunama awa. They should have back ups. They are just trying to find lame excuses. Even the courts have records.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mavuto Lupwepwe
Guest
Mavuto Lupwepwe

Pempho Likongwe is an expert in commercial law, zama pension izi and company law. I wonder what kind of input he has over the constitutional case but my guess could be its negligible to foil the MCP case. I sympathise with him over the beating, a case of taking one for the team.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Iantana
Guest
Iantana

koma yeah

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
najere
Guest
najere

MCP lawyers have seen that they are going to lose the election case, hence they are trying to find reasons by claiming one of them was attacked by suspected DPP thugs. Mwagwa nayo. M’mayesa masewera eti?

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Koko
Guest
Koko

Can they attack themselves then galu iwe?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Getrude Pitala
Guest
Getrude Pitala

That’s the problem when you have APM’s shit in your head.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
A FEW GOOD MEN
Guest
A FEW GOOD MEN

This is very true. 100 percent correct.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ibrahim
Guest
Ibrahim

Mmmmmmmm that’s your opinion, wait and see what comes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago