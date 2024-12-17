Malawi Unveils Toolkits to Boost Private Sector Involvement in TEVET System

Malawi is taking a significant step towards improving its Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training (TEVET) system with the introduction of toolkits for establishing Sector Skills Councils (SSCs) and Centres of Vocational Excellence (CoVEs). These initiatives aim to enhance private sector participation, ensuring the country’s workforce is better equipped to meet the evolving demands of the job market.

Developed by the British Council under the European Union (EU)-funded Zantchito-Skills for Jobs Technical Assistance Project, the toolkits are designed to address key gaps identified in a recent study. The study highlighted insufficient involvement of the private sector and employer organizations in TEVET provision, and recommended greater public-private partnerships to improve the relevance, quality, and efficiency of vocational training.

At the opening of a two-day validation meeting in Lilongwe, Ahmad El-Ashmawi, the Zantchito Skills for Jobs Project Team Leader, emphasized the critical role of the toolkits. He explained that they would guide the establishment of SSCs, which are vital for ensuring sustainable employer engagement in the education system. These councils will act as bridges between education institutions and industries, ensuring that training programs align with the skills required in the job market.

“These councils will foster a culture of ongoing dialogue between industry and education, ultimately leading to better employment outcomes for TEVET graduates,” El-Ashmawi said.

Chikondano Mussa, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, praised the toolkits as a pivotal development in equipping Malawi’s workforce with the skills needed to thrive in a fast-changing job market. He emphasized that close collaboration between the government and the private sector is crucial to creating a responsive skills ecosystem that meets the needs of key industries.

The Centres of Vocational Excellence, which are a cornerstone of this strategy, will focus on sectors critical to Malawi’s economic growth, including Agricultural Mechanization, Tourism, Renewable Energy, and Marine Transport. These CoVEs will enhance the quality of vocational training, serving as hubs of innovation, research, and collaboration.

The Zantchito project is not only strengthening the links between education and the labor market but is also encouraging youth entrepreneurship. By supporting young entrepreneurs to develop their business ideas, the project aims to shift the mindset of Malawian youth from job seekers to job creators, fostering economic growth and self-sufficiency.

With these new tools in place, Malawi is poised to build a more dynamic and resilient workforce, ready to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving job market and contribute to the country’s long-term development goals.

