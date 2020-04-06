Malawi veep Chilima to forgo full salary to help Covid-19 fight
Malawi vice-president Saulos Chilima has said he will forgo his entire salary of K1.7 million monthly towards efforts to mobilise resources for the coronavirus (Covid-19) fight.
Chilima’s spokesperson Pilirani Phiri confirmed that the State Vice-President has committed all his salato ro the Covid-fight.
“I can confirm that Chilima is giving up three months salary to contribute to the state of public health emergency to help in efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus,” Phiri said.
“This is from now up to three months, Thereafter, he will continue his promises to give 50 percent of his salary to charity,” he said.
Phiri said the Office of the Vice-President will be communicating to the Chief Secretary and Cabinet to channel Chilima’s salary to Covid-19 fight.
Chilima surrendering of his salary comes barely a day President Peter Mutharika ordered Treasury to cut his own salary and the wages of his ministers and deputy ministers by 10% for three months to augment the government’s funds in responding and containing the spread of the viral disease.
The money saved would be directed towards the fight against the novel coronavirus, he added.
Malawi has so far recorded four cases of the virus but Lilongwe District Health Office says it has traced 60 people believed to have had contact with the index patient of the virus.
Mutharika declared a state of emergency on March 23 to combat the virus.There is no lockdown but schools are closed and the government says it is urging people to work from home and follow hand-washing and social-distancing guidelines.
All social gatherings of more than 100 people, such as funerals, church services and political rallies, have been banned.
Vuto la kalionela you end up overdoing copied things. So chilima had to wait for president to announce 10% cut to his salary before chilima cut 100% of his?
Ndiposo everyone knows chilima has not worked a day, to earn his salary, so why bother telling us your nonsense sacrifice. In fact you were not supposed to be paid monthly useless fool
My fellow malawians this is no time to outdo each other with English. Instead let is all kneel down and pray to God to have mercy on us and the whole world. This pandemic is no joke and only God not salary cuts can save Malawi. This is time for war not castigating each other. We all must look at the cross for our salvation. Poor as we are we cannot survive this plague. The coronavirus will kill without looking at which party we belong to. We need ventilators. We need mask. We need gloves . We need sanitizers. Above… Read more »
Servant leadership. Bravo Bwana VP
Andeneuli, nkhani ya Chakwera ikubwera bwanji apa? ubakha udzakupwetekani. anthu awiri mukuwatchulawo anagwirizana kale akudziwa chochita iwe ndi ubulutu wakowo khala pheee
Chilima 1.7 million while full President is 270,000 and making a lot of noise ViVA Chilima we live you Sir May Almighty God always bless you and your family.
zalowa mpikisano kkkk
Well done Chilima. Sizotsitsa ndi 10% zo. 10% is 80,000 kwacha of a minister’s salary. Nonsense
This is politics masked in charity. Where were you before new measures were announced by the president? Now you want Malawians to look at you as an angel yet you are the same person who wanted Malawians to perish and later say DPP has failed. Ndimayesa a opposition mukuti coronavirus kulibe kumalawi kuno? Ndiye mukupereka Ndalama kuti ndi yachiani? Mukudzitsutsa nokhatu ankolo.
Our president SKC osati Chakwera
Mutharika should do the same since he cares a lot about Malawians.