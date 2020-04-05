UTM sets up Chilima ‘command centre’, to unveil strict curbs on life for Covid-19 fight

UTM Party and its alliance partners are launching a Saulos Chilima ‘Command centre’ as one way of engaging the public on national issues and Coronavirus outbreak as well as beam all its rallies on different media platforms.

The Virtual Command Centre will help UTM and its alliance partners to stay in touch with Malawians via radio, TV and online fighting the Convid-19 pandemic.

” As UTM together with all our alliance partners, in view of the Coronavirus, have launched a Virtual Command Centre where all rallies shall be beamed nationwide across all media platforms,” said a party official.

Meanwhile, sources say UTM leader Chilima as Vice President of the country will announce strong additional measures that government shall implement to fight Coronavirus.

The sources also disclosed that Chilima as Vice President has offered his entire salary for three months to go towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the sources, after the three months his salary will be donated to orphanages.

