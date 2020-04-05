Mhen hails APM’s directive to employ 2 000 health workers: Malawi need govt that saves lives

In times like this coronavirus , Malawi need good government, a government that saves lives and protects the country and President Peter Mutharika has stamped its authority with is directive to employ 2 000 health workers to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak .

The Malawi Health Equity Network (Mhen) executive director George Jobe said, has said his organisation welcomed the President’s directive to employ 2 000 health workers.

Jobe hoped the 2 000 health workers would be engaged immediately and without advertising and requiring them to undergo interviews as this is a crisis.

He also commended the President for increased risk allowance to the health workers.

The President, in his address monitored on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), on Saturday evening directed the Ministry of Health to recruit 2 000 health workers to assist in the fight of the pandemic.

“We need more soldiers and human power in this fight,” he said.

“I am directing Treasury to increase the risk allowances for our health workers as a matter of urgency. The welfare of health care workers is our welfare. Their safety is our safety,” Mutharika said.

For too long health workers been taken for granted and poorly paid. They should be first and get incentives amid the virus outbreak and beyond.

One of the government critics Idirss Ali Nassah said Mutharika’s overall message was simple: “Coronavirus is now in our community and it needs measures to overcome.”

He said the President needs everyone’s support, individually and collectively to save lives.

“We are dealing with a complex and uncertain virus, which is a very serious public health threat. All of us have to play a part in doing what is necessary to reduce infections and avert deaths,” Nassah wrote in a post on social media.

Meanwhile, President Mutharika encouraged every Malawian to observe strict rules of hygiene, including frequent washing of hands with soap and wearing masks.

“We are intensifying screening of people in all entry points and surveillance of all travelers from countries that have confirmed coronavirus cases. We have intensified civic education and information sharing with communities,” he said.

He said the number of testing centres in various parts of the country would be increased over and above the three laboratories that are available, namely the National Health Reference Laboratory in Lilongwe; the College of Medicine Laboratory; and the Malawi Liverpool Welcome Trust in Blantyre.

Mutharika declared a state of emergency on March 23 to combat the virus.There is no lockdown but schools are closed and the government says it is urging people to work from home and follow hand-washing and social-distancing guidelines.

All social gatherings of more than 100 people, such as funerals, church services and political rallies, have been banned.

