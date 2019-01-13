Malawi veep Chilima visits MP Kalindo at Zomba Prison

Vice President and leader of UTM party Saulos Chilima on Sunday visited UTM director of Youth Bon Kalindo at Zomba Maximum Prison.
Chilima accompanied by his wife Mary and some UTM party officials and sympathizers arrived at the prison early Sunday morning to cheer up Kalindo who was arrested on Thursday afternoon for insulting President Peter Mutharika.
“He is here to offer support to Kalindo and assure him that UTM is behind him and will not be intimidated by politically motivated arrests,” said one of his aides.
Chilima and other human rights organizations have condemned the arrest of Kalindo which emanated from songs that he was singing at Balaka Police Station after two of Chilima aides Joshua Valera and kushi Unyolo were arrested for ‘acting auspiciously’ at a cultural function attended by President Mutharika last week.
Kalindo, the Mulanje South legislator, was arrested Thursday and charged with disorderly conduct contrary to Section 153 (1) of the Police Act as well as insulting the President contrary to Section 4 of the Protected Flags, Emblems and Names Act.
Eastern Region chief resident magistrate Mzondi Mvula is expected on Monday to deliver his ruling on a bail application by Kalindo.
But why insulting the president?? I mean doesn’t he know it’s breaking the law?? And politics of this type are gone,,, it simply shows UTM has failed and are afraid of DPP
I wonder why some beautiful women and handsome men always are restitant to change, why Malawi why
What goes around comes around. Dpp watch yourself.
And that’s reality. Siyani kutukwana ngati muli madolo gulitsani chipani chanu mosatukwana munthu tidzakutumulane bwino tsiku lachisankho. Zotukwanizana izi zikusonyeza, mantha kuti mwaludza, umbuli komanso uchikhanda, thewera likutsina.
Tell that to Mchacha and Grezelder.
The legacy of Mr Mutharika, political foes in chains at Maula prison, fake infrastructure that cant stand up to rain, corruption and kickbacks in the office of the President and a quickly failing bladder. Shame.
Saulos mpaka mimba yaphwatu. Sizamwana izi.
This is normal. Kalindo conflicted with the law while on SKC errand. There nothing else Arafat can do apart from this solidarity visit. What a lame-duck of a VEEP.
Go to hell Kalindo and ur VP