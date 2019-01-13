Malawi veep Chilima visits MP Kalindo at Zomba Prison

January 13, 2019 James Nthondo -Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Vice President and leader of UTM party Saulos Chilima on Sunday visited UTM director of Youth Bon Kalindo at Zomba Maximum Prison.

Chilima walking to Zomba prison to visit Kalindo

 

We are here to visit Bon Kliando: Chilima tells Prison officer

Chilima accompanied by his wife Mary and some UTM party officials and sympathizers arrived at the prison early Sunday morning to cheer up Kalindo who was arrested on Thursday afternoon for insulting President Peter Mutharika.

“He is here to offer support to Kalindo and assure him that UTM is behind him and will not be intimidated by politically motivated arrests,” said one of his aides.

Chilima and other human rights organizations have condemned the arrest of Kalindo which emanated from songs that he was singing at Balaka Police Station after two of Chilima aides Joshua Valera and kushi Unyolo were arrested for ‘acting auspiciously’ at a cultural function attended by President Mutharika last week.

Kalindo, the Mulanje South legislator, was arrested Thursday and charged with disorderly conduct contrary to Section 153 (1) of the Police Act as well as insulting the President contrary to Section 4 of the Protected Flags, Emblems and Names Act.

Eastern Region chief resident magistrate Mzondi Mvula is expected on Monday  to deliver his ruling on a bail application by Kalindo.

Mtumbuka weniweni
Guest
Mtumbuka weniweni

But why insulting the president?? I mean doesn’t he know it’s breaking the law?? And politics of this type are gone,,, it simply shows UTM has failed and are afraid of DPP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Phwitika
Guest
Phwitika

I wonder why some beautiful women and handsome men always are restitant to change, why Malawi why

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Moya
Guest
Moya

What goes around comes around. Dpp watch yourself.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder
Guest
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder

And that’s reality. Siyani kutukwana ngati muli madolo gulitsani chipani chanu mosatukwana munthu tidzakutumulane bwino tsiku lachisankho. Zotukwanizana izi zikusonyeza, mantha kuti mwaludza, umbuli komanso uchikhanda, thewera likutsina.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Tell that to Mchacha and Grezelder.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

The legacy of Mr Mutharika, political foes in chains at Maula prison, fake infrastructure that cant stand up to rain, corruption and kickbacks in the office of the President and a quickly failing bladder. Shame.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
psyuta
Guest
psyuta

Saulos mpaka mimba yaphwatu. Sizamwana izi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Ntumbuka Mwenecho
Guest
Ntumbuka Mwenecho

This is normal. Kalindo conflicted with the law while on SKC errand. There nothing else Arafat can do apart from this solidarity visit. What a lame-duck of a VEEP.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Wakukaya mwenecho
Guest
Wakukaya mwenecho

Go to hell Kalindo and ur VP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

