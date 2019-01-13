Malawi veep Chilima visits MP Kalindo at Zomba Prison

Vice President and leader of UTM party Saulos Chilima on Sunday visited UTM director of Youth Bon Kalindo at Zomba Maximum Prison.

Chilima accompanied by his wife Mary and some UTM party officials and sympathizers arrived at the prison early Sunday morning to cheer up Kalindo who was arrested on Thursday afternoon for insulting President Peter Mutharika.

“He is here to offer support to Kalindo and assure him that UTM is behind him and will not be intimidated by politically motivated arrests,” said one of his aides.

Chilima and other human rights organizations have condemned the arrest of Kalindo which emanated from songs that he was singing at Balaka Police Station after two of Chilima aides Joshua Valera and kushi Unyolo were arrested for ‘acting auspiciously’ at a cultural function attended by President Mutharika last week.

Kalindo, the Mulanje South legislator, was arrested Thursday and charged with disorderly conduct contrary to Section 153 (1) of the Police Act as well as insulting the President contrary to Section 4 of the Protected Flags, Emblems and Names Act.

Eastern Region chief resident magistrate Mzondi Mvula is expected on Monday to deliver his ruling on a bail application by Kalindo.

