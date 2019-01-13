Chilima promises low cost farm inputs: UTM exit strategy for Malawi fertiliser subsidy

Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is also UTM Party president, has promised low cost and affordable farm inputs like fertilizers once he is promoted as President of the country on May 21.

Addressing a political rally on Saturday held at Matenje Community Day Secondary School ground in Salima North West Constituency of Jessie Kabwila who dumped Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to join UTM three weeks ago, Chilima noted that the current system of coupons to buy fertilizers at subsidized prices has become political and not many intended people are benefiting.

“We will make sure that farm inputs like fertilizer are cheap and affordable so that people should buy on their own. We will reach out to the elderly yes but most of our people should be able to buy these on their own,” said Chilima to the huge crowd that attended the rally.

He also said his government will improve the living conditions of the people by providing clean and portable water among others.

“It does not make sense that people in Salima should not have clean water when they have the lake nearby, we will provide clean and piped water and we know how to do this,” said Chilima.

He also said his government will construct roads and bridges in Salima and the whole country saying the money for these types of projects come from the people through taxes.

“Look at the Salima Nkhota Kota road, it is in bad shape, we will fix it and we know how to do this,” said Chilima.

He also said his government will reintroduce bursaries for poor families to ensure education for all and will put strong measures so that everyone entitled should benefit.

“I have always said that in our UTM government, no student should fail to finish school because of fees, that will not happen in our government,” said Chilima.

Chilima also reiterated his call for creating one million jobs within the first year of his presidency saying those who are doubting should just wait and watch him implementing the vision.

The Vice President also said his government will invest in health sector so that people are given proper medical care.

“Others are building state of the art houses along the lakeshore areas using corrupt money, I want to thank them because we need those buildings as hospitals when we repossess them after the general elections,” said Chilima.

He emphasized on his anti-graft campaign saying the country is losing a lot of money through the vice.

Chilima also demanded that government further reduce fuel price from K800 to K700, saying that Malawians are digging deeper in their pockets to buy a commodity which is selling at a low price on the international market.

On her part, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati told the gathering that UTM has a priority to end hunger in the district which has abundant water flowing in Lake Malawi to ensure that every individual gets three meals a day.

She rebuked government for selling a bag of maize at K8 500 when vendors are selling it at a cheaper price.

