Malawi Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima arrested, charged and bailed

Malawi Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has been granted bail by the Lilongwe chief resident magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday on corruption charges.

He has been granted bail on condition that he pays K1 million cash bail bond, surrender his travel documents and report to ACB once every three months.

The Vice-President has also been ordered not to leave the country without the court’s clearance.

Chilima is alleged to have received a bribe of US$280 000 (about K290 million) to facilitate the awarding of government contracts to companies linked to United Kingdom-based businessperson Zunneth Sattar— Xaviar Limited and Malachitte FZE.

He has been charged with three counts of corrupt practices by a public officer, two counts of receiving advantage for using influence in regard to contracts and one count of failing to make a full report to a police officer or an officer of the Anti-Corruption Bureau that an advantage had been corruptly given.

The State has not objected to bail application by Chilima’s legal team.

The State has since applied that the case be heard in the newly established Financial Crimes Court.

Meanwhile, veteran private lawyer Mordecai Msiska has joined the state prosecution team.

Chilima was relieved of his official duties by Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera following an preliminary report released by the ACB, however no further action was taken until now when members of the public have lost trust in the graft bursting body.

He vehemently campaigned against corruption, delivering lectures on moral decadence in a bid to win the hearts of the country during the presidential elections, only to be caught by the same vice.

