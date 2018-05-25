Malawi voter registration budget balloons

Pollster Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said its voter registration budget has ballooned from an initial K600m to K1.6bn.

MEC chief executive officer Sam Alufandika said the doubling of the voter registration budget is as a result of a decision to have the National Registration Bureau (NRB) registration staff in all the 5002 voter registration centres instead of the initial 1000 special centres MEC had planned to create.

“After consultations, after an audience with His Excellency the State President, after evaluation, we agreed to have the NRB registration staff to work side by side with our staff,” he said.

He said MEC was responsible for the NRB costs because it had hired the NRB.

MEC has a shortfall of K7.5bn after government gave the pollster K33bn instead of K42bn.

Government has set aside K10bn for a tree planting exercise by the youth, money, analysts say, should be channelled to meet the poll budget deficit.

