StarSat earns World Cup broadcasting rights

Global digital satellite television provider StarSat says it is going to beam all 64 World Cup matches live, having acquired broadcasting rights for the 2018 Russia Fifa World Cup, which runs from June 14 up to July 15.

Making the announcement at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) on Thursday, May 24, 2018 StarSat also announced a special offer for football followers and new customers, who will watch all the 64 World Cup matches live for free upon purchasing a StarSat decorder going at K15,000 or a full set comprising a decoder and dish, going at K27,500.

“We are pleased to let the Malawian public, especially football lovers that we have acquired rights to broadcast this year’s World Cup live from Russia. Being the official broadcaster of the world football showcase, we have come up with a special package to enable football followers and new customers watch all the 64 matches in HD live on StarTimes.

“By just purchasing a StarSat decoder or a full set, customers will be able to enjoy our Super or premium package for free up to July 31, 2018,” said StarSat Malawi marketing manager Edmond Mtsiriza, who was in the company of senior StarSat officials.

StarSat Television is a subsidiary of Chinese firm Star Times and offers a wide range of programming ranging from sports, movies, series, kids programmes, music, gospel, documentaries, lifestyle, drama and comedy.

The channels are offered in three packages- Nova, Smart and Super, whose subscription range from K3,000 to K10,000.

There are also Chinese and Indian channels, which attract subscriptions of K10,000 and K15,000 respectively.

