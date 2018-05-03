Malawi voter registration shifted to June 26

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said it will open voter registration on June 26 this year in which the national IDs will be used to register eligible voters for next year’s tripartite elections.

Earlier, the commission announced that voter registration would begin on May 25.

MEC chief elections officer (CEO) Sammy Alfandika said the change in the dates was necessitated by concend raised by electoral stakeholders.

In a media statement, MEC said the voter registration will run in six phases with the first phase starting on a June 26 to July 9 in Kasungu Municipality, Mchinji, Dowa, Ntchisi, Nkhotakota and Kasungu districts.

The second phase scheduled to run from a July 13 to 26 will be conducted in Lilongwe City, Likoma, Salima and Lilongwe districts whereas the third phase will run from July 30 to August 12 in Blantyre City, Dedza, Ntcheu, Nsanje, Blantyre districts.

The fourth phase from August 16 to 29 will cover Luchensa Municipality, Chiradzulu, Mwanza, Neno, Thyolo, Phalombe, Mulanje, Chikwawa and while the fifth phase will start on September 2 to 15 and will cover Mangochi Town and Zomba City, Mangochi, Balaka, Machinga and Zomba districts.

The final phase is expected to cover Mzuzu City, Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, Nkhatabsy districts.

Already, MEC has implemented several other activities ahead of the polls such as review of the media code of conduct and accreditation of 110 civil society organisations to carry out civic and voter education activities.

Besides the voter registration, MEC also intends to embark on the development of a 2018-2022 Strategic Plan, civic and voter education strategy for 2019 and beyond, and procurement of registration equipment and materials, among others.

