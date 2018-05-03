Nanzikambe Arts announces to launch new project: Adaptation of folktales as stage drama

After being in hibernation for a while, Nanzikambe Arts is getting back on stage with a new project dubbed Adaptation of folktales as stage drama to be launched at Blantyre sports Club (BSC) on Saturday, May 12 2018.

According to a statement made available to Nyasa Times, the event is free of charge and is aimed at raising awareness of the folktales project and providing a platform for people to appreciate art and culture through performing arts.

The lunch will be spiced up by several activities including Music, poetry and an exciting drama performance by Nanzikambe Arts and all the activities will start at 1 o’clock in the evening up to 6 pm.

In his statement, Nanzikambe Arts Development Organisation Chris Nditani said all the preparations are done and Malawians should expect an exciting event characterized with joy and humor.

“We are very pleased that we are launching this pilot project, we have been preparing and we want to share it with people. The launch of the project will be very entertaining for the people because we are working on giving them an exciting and unforgettable experience, I encourage all those who love theatre to come in large numbers and enjoy with us”, he said

Nditani said the launch will mark the begging of a series of Drama perfomances that Nanzikambe Arts is organizing.

“Nanzikambe Arts has adapted 5 Malawians folktales as stage drama and will showcase them 5 times at various venues in Blantyre city making a total of 25 drama perfomances”, he added

The project is being funded by Rei Foundation Limited and the Malawi National Commission for UNESCO (NNCU) and the Drama performance will be recorded on video for use as an audio-visual teaching resource in creative arts subject of primary and secondary school curriculum.

