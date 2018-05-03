DPP MP Gambi accused of mismanaging Constituency Development Fund

Karonga North Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), Vincent Ghambi, has been accused of mismanaging Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Members of Ngerenge Development Committee (ADC), Mwenitete Citizen Forum and traditional leaders accused their MP on Monday during an interface meeting with the media organised by National Initiative for Civic Education Trust (NICE).

They accused him of failing to involve ADC members in every development project he is implementing in the constituency which, they say, has led to mismanagement of the CDF.

Ngerenge Area Development Committee (ADC) chairperson, Nelson Mwakisulu, said it has been four years now since their MP stopped working with the committee members.

“He is nowhere to be seen. I have been calling him but he stopped answering my calls.

“We are wondering why he is doing this now, after working with him very well in the first five years of his term,” Mwakisulu said.

He cited the 2016/17 District Budget Plan which shows that K1.7 million was allocated to Thora Primary School but there is no such a school in the district.

Mwakisulu added that the document also shows that K3.5 million was allocated to Lutengano Primary School for the construction of a classroom block but the MP only bought bags of cement and iron sheets.

“I may not be able to say all the figures now, but the cry of the community here is that our MP is taking CDF as his own,” Mwakisulu said.

The representative of Traditional Authority Kilupula, Walter Msiska, said there was need for parliament to come up with names of all MPs involved in mismanagement of CDF across the country.

“We have been hearing of different stories of CDF mismanagement by MPs but we do not know [them]. Why are they failing to publicise names of those MPs so that Malawians know them,” Msiska wondered.

Msiska bemoaned that Ghambi bought low quality iron sheets for a government infrastructure such as a primary school.

“Malawians, more especially our leaders, let us be serious and love our country. Roofing a classroom block with 32-gauge iron sheets shows lack of love for our country,” he said.

Efforts to speak to Ghambi proved futile as our calls went unanswered after several attempts

