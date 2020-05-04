Malawi VP Chilima says terror on opposition is State-sponsored: ‘DPP will be in for a surprise’

Vice President Saulos Chilima has said that government has launched a campaign of organized terror and torture against opposition members in the run up to fresh elections, saying the spate of political violence if State –sponsored after a Cabinet resolution.

Chilima said this on Monday morning in a televised news conference from his UTM Party headquarters at Area 10 in Lilongwe.

“Last Friday there was a meeting of Cabinet ministers which was chaired by Finance Minister [Jospeh Mwanamvekha] which resolved to unleash political violence,” said Chilima citing his sources who attended the meeting.

“The violence that we see today is sponsored and well coordinated,” he said.

A highly charged Chilima said the reign of terror is being orchestrated by the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) through its youth militia the Cadets because he said the party has failed to govern the country and are now using violence and intimidation to cling to power.

“Violence and intimidation is a form of vote rigging used by unpopular regimes to create fear in people and suppress opposition vote,” said Chilima.

He said President Peter Mutharika and DPP are enemies of Malawians as they are promoting politics of violence, tribalism and regionalism.

Chilima however said the regime will fail in their strategies as Malawians love unity and have a rich history to resist oppression during John Chilembe uprising, fight against colonialism and fight for multiparty democracy.

The estranged vice-president said the violence is an attempt to sabotage democratic change through the ballot.

“But their attempts will fail miserably. An injustice to one is an injustice to us all. Let us unite to reject these attempts and say enough is enough,” he said.

He said DPP has failed to use money to bribe judges who refused to sell their souls and the nation and also members of Parliament rejected bribery offers to side with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioners.

He condemned the political thugs who attacked UTM Party branded vehicle assigned to the party’s Eastern Region director of women Shaheeda Hussein in the early hours of Sunday in Balaka District.

Hussein, a strong and pious Muslim lady who was attacked in the Holy Month of Ramadan while steadfastly observing the dictates of the religion she is devoted and loyal to.

“She is a powerless and defenceless woman who wronged no one. Her only crime was belonging to UTM. For that, DPP thugs believe is enough reason to terrorise and traumatize her. Such is the cowardice of those that sit in positions of power in this country – attacking women!

“This was followed with further mayhem unleashed on UTM supporters who provoked no one in Mulanje. Again, their only crime was supporting UTM,” said Chilima.

In his remarks, Chilima accused the DPP of waging a war on the people of Malawi.

“They intend to divide this country on tribe and region. Malawians, we must all refuse to be part of this nonsense. We must push back against this evil plan.

“My fellow Malawians, this is the fight of our generation. Just like our fore bearers fought against the racist white settlers and the colonialists, we must embrace this fight and fight back. And that we shall do,” he said.

Cutting a determined figure on camera, Chilima challenged President Mutharika and his DPP troops that they will be “in for a surprise!”

Meanwhile, Chancellor College political analyst Ernest Thindwa has said that the dramatic escalation of violence shows police have taken their partisan role in their law enforcement duties.

“DPP cadets fell they are above the police and they can do anything they wanted they cannot be reached by the law,” he observed.

Another political commentator and governance expert Henry Chingaipe said DPP cadets are “untouchable” by the police; hence they “act with impunity.”

In her speech during the launch of the official campaign period on Saturday, Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah cautioned political parties against using violence.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!