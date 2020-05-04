Malawi VP Chilima says terror on opposition is State-sponsored: ‘DPP will be in for a surprise’
Vice President Saulos Chilima has said that government has launched a campaign of organized terror and torture against opposition members in the run up to fresh elections, saying the spate of political violence if State –sponsored after a Cabinet resolution.
Chilima said this on Monday morning in a televised news conference from his UTM Party headquarters at Area 10 in Lilongwe.
“Last Friday there was a meeting of Cabinet ministers which was chaired by Finance Minister [Jospeh Mwanamvekha] which resolved to unleash political violence,” said Chilima citing his sources who attended the meeting.
“The violence that we see today is sponsored and well coordinated,” he said.
A highly charged Chilima said the reign of terror is being orchestrated by the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) through its youth militia the Cadets because he said the party has failed to govern the country and are now using violence and intimidation to cling to power.
“Violence and intimidation is a form of vote rigging used by unpopular regimes to create fear in people and suppress opposition vote,” said Chilima.
He said President Peter Mutharika and DPP are enemies of Malawians as they are promoting politics of violence, tribalism and regionalism.
Chilima however said the regime will fail in their strategies as Malawians love unity and have a rich history to resist oppression during John Chilembe uprising, fight against colonialism and fight for multiparty democracy.
The estranged vice-president said the violence is an attempt to sabotage democratic change through the ballot.
“But their attempts will fail miserably. An injustice to one is an injustice to us all. Let us unite to reject these attempts and say enough is enough,” he said.
He said DPP has failed to use money to bribe judges who refused to sell their souls and the nation and also members of Parliament rejected bribery offers to side with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioners.
He condemned the political thugs who attacked UTM Party branded vehicle assigned to the party’s Eastern Region director of women Shaheeda Hussein in the early hours of Sunday in Balaka District.
Hussein, a strong and pious Muslim lady who was attacked in the Holy Month of Ramadan while steadfastly observing the dictates of the religion she is devoted and loyal to.
“She is a powerless and defenceless woman who wronged no one. Her only crime was belonging to UTM. For that, DPP thugs believe is enough reason to terrorise and traumatize her. Such is the cowardice of those that sit in positions of power in this country – attacking women!
“This was followed with further mayhem unleashed on UTM supporters who provoked no one in Mulanje. Again, their only crime was supporting UTM,” said Chilima.
In his remarks, Chilima accused the DPP of waging a war on the people of Malawi.
“They intend to divide this country on tribe and region. Malawians, we must all refuse to be part of this nonsense. We must push back against this evil plan.
“My fellow Malawians, this is the fight of our generation. Just like our fore bearers fought against the racist white settlers and the colonialists, we must embrace this fight and fight back. And that we shall do,” he said.
Cutting a determined figure on camera, Chilima challenged President Mutharika and his DPP troops that they will be “in for a surprise!”
Meanwhile, Chancellor College political analyst Ernest Thindwa has said that the dramatic escalation of violence shows police have taken their partisan role in their law enforcement duties.
“DPP cadets fell they are above the police and they can do anything they wanted they cannot be reached by the law,” he observed.
Another political commentator and governance expert Henry Chingaipe said DPP cadets are “untouchable” by the police; hence they “act with impunity.”
In her speech during the launch of the official campaign period on Saturday, Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah cautioned political parties against using violence.
They will be surprised!
Mr Chilima you spent the whole half of last year on the streets with Mtambo acting as Demos
did you ever commented on when peoples properties and businesses where being looted
police officers being harrased in LL.? what did ever think of tomorrow?
You missed your oportunity to show us how peace is a need in a democratic society.
Thats the glipsy of our Malawi you planted
So bear with it.
He’s fighting for malawians
SCK ali booooo. He speaks on behalf of many Malawians. DPP government may now have a meeting to start responding one by one on issues Malawians are seeing/speaking on the street.
DPP u will have small room in Malawi,because u trust thugs,UDF went down because of that behaviour but Bingu distance him self from UDF because of that behaviour,ask Muluzi the way how he was treating people from Northern region,it was very bad,1999 he was saying central and south Chewa people even in parliament,Northern region thy was alone called Tumbuka’s,his aim was to stay in power(Muluzi)central region people sleep for long time,now DPP saying Lhomwe vote for a Lhomwe
Hon Chilima why should we believe accusations which you make against DPP? Remember you promised to expose the method used by Mutharika and DPP to rig elections and expose corruption? But you then kept silent. How can we believe anything that you say? For you are a proven liar. Let me remind you that you were intimately in the know of the rigging methods used by Bingu and then by Peter Mutharika to rig the elections. Because you were involved you realised that if you were to expose the rigging , APM would turn round and say he knew nothing… Read more »
It’s very Unfortunate that the Regime has chosen the Path of Violence …Not surprising though looking at the Characters at the Top …Not even Atchayas Young Democrats could go about attacking Voter Registration Centres and Destroying Voter Registration Equipment ….We have seen It happen …MEC chose to look the other Way ….Security institutions have been Captured and can no Longer respect their Constitution Obligations ….But these Characters at the Top must Remember that When you Destroy National Unity you Destroy a Country for Ever ….Olo ma billion Mwabawo will not be Enough to compensate the Pain and Suffering which you… Read more »
LETS ACT IF POLICE CANT
where was Chilima and Thindwa when HRDC, UTM and MCP were waging their terror acts on innocent Malawians and their businesses. Are UTM and MCP supporters more Malawian than the rest of us. Remember we are living in a global village where people have access to information. Saulosi you should have known that it was just a matter of before your acts backfired. In fact you should expect more if you don’t tame your blood thirsty thugs. Saulosi you are stupid you man who do not wish this country well. You speak as if you own this country. An idiot… Read more »
We can not be wasting time with this everytime we are about to host election…best way is…tigawanepo dziko basi inunso konko ifenso kwathu….this violence bullshit has reached its Climax now.
The Commissioner at Mec wont badge despite Courts’ pronouncements, so she will be there and she’s going to announce the winner, and if the announcer will be Ansar, the winner will be APM unless of course if someone gives me something different
Kulira ndi mtima,achitsiru a Chilimawa anaonjeza matama
Chilima is so naive. He is buying public sympathy . He, alongside mtumbo and reverend Matiki were on the prowl last year. Count how many cars your foolish followers burnt , businesses they damaged, women you stripped naked. Just dance to the music, enjoy it while it lasts. Ofcourse we don’t condone violence, its primitive way of doing politics