Malawi VP Chimulirenji accuses CSOs of serving politicians, abandoning ordinary people

Vice president Everton Chimulirenji has taken a swipe of civil rights activists of serving the interests of their political masters, saying they have now stopped serving interests of ordinary Malawians.

Chimulirenji said this on Monday in Nsanje when he toured Nyambesi Solar Scheme which is aimed at providing irrigation services to flood hit victims.

“Demonstrations retard development. There is a lot of violence and looting which accompanies those demonstrations,” said Chimulirenji.

He, therefore, told the rights activists to spend their energy helping the poor, like the flood hit victims, than destroying and tearing apart the country through the demonstrations.

Church Action for Relief and Development is funding the schemes to the tune of K40 million in Nsanje, Chikhwawa and Phalombe.

